Frank Ocean Is Face Of Prada Campaign

Frank Ocean is, as soon as once more, doing issues. He’s dropping one-off singles. He’s placing collectively membership nights. He’s headlining this 12 months's Coachella. And he’s modeling garments that you would be able to't afford.

Ocean has lengthy had an affinity for big-name manufacturers – he sees either side like Chanel – and he's spent a while modeling prior to now. He appeared in advertisements for Band Of Outsiders in 2013 and for Calvin Klein in 2016. Now Pitchfork experiences that Ocean is likely one of the faces of Prada’s spring / summer season 2020 menswear marketing campaign. He's sharing these duties with Drive / Too Outdated To Die Younger director Nicolas Winding Refn and future Elvis-biopic star Austin Butler.

Ocean is in a few fast new movies that Prada posted to its Instagram web page, trying cunning and intoning the letters that spell out the phrase “Prada” as in the event that they imply one thing. Take a look at these advertisements beneath.