Frank Skinner reveals how MeToo fear stopped him from helping woman struggling with suitcase

By Chris Hastings Artwork Correspondent For The Mail On Sunday

Revealed: 19:40 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:46 EST, 18 January 2020

Comedian Frank Skinner has revealed that he didn’t assist a pretty girl struggling together with her suitcase at an airport as a result of he feared it is perhaps seen as harassment and wreck his profession

Comedian Frank Skinner has revealed that he didn’t assist a pretty girl struggling together with her suitcase at an airport as a result of he feared it is perhaps seen as harassment and wreck his profession.

His feedback can be seen as illustrating how the #MeToo motion and up to date intercourse scandals within the leisure world have modified the best way males method feminine mates, colleagues and strangers.

However final evening, feminist novelist and commentator Kathy Lette criticised Skinner, a earlier host of the hit BBC present Room 101, for not providing to help the lady.

‘The young woman may have been struggling with her luggage, but I think that what Frank is struggling with is his emotional baggage,’ she mentioned.

‘Why would he think a courteous offer of help could possibly be misconstrued as some kind of sexual harassment?’

Skinner, 62, spoke of his dilemma on ITV’s Good Morning Britain final week.

He advised presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: ‘I’m frightened to stare any extra, whoever it’s. I noticed a pretty girl making an attempt to shut a suitcase on the airport. She was actually struggling. I didn’t go over and assist as a result of I’ve obtained my profession to consider.’

Ms Reid advised the comic, who shot to fame within the 1990s when he co-wrote and carried out the England group music Three Lions (Soccer’s Coming Dwelling), that he might have supplied to assist, however he replied: ‘No, I don’t assume you possibly can.’

Name The Midwife star Jenny Agutter final evening agreed the comic ought to have been chivalrous, however agreed that there might have been issues.

She mentioned: ‘I’m not certain that Frank was solely pondering of #MeToo. There are a variety of issues that may come up from serving to somebody in a state of affairs like that.

‘I don’t assume there would have been hurt in asking to assist if he rigorously appeared away if underwear fell out of the bag.

His feedback can be seen as illustrating how the #MeToo motion and up to date intercourse scandals within the leisure world have modified the best way males method feminine mates, colleagues and strangers [File photo]

‘He might also be accused of interfering. How can you help someone repacking a case with all their personal belongings?’

Agutter, 67, who performs nun Sister Julienne within the standard BBC1 drama, additionally mentioned she hoped the #MeToo motion was not having a poisonous impact.

‘#MeToo is an important response and defence, giving women the opportunity to share, to warn and to shame. It has begun to stop sexual harassment,’ she mentioned.

‘We are able to solely hope good sense prevails and that alarm bells are rung solely when wanted, that we all know the distinction between good and dangerous intentions, as a result of it could be a disgrace if this vital motion was corrupted by misuse.

‘I hope we aren’t stopped from behaving responsibly and with take care of concern of being misunderstood.’