FRANKIE BRIDGE reveals: My secret breakdown put me in a psychiatric hospital

Of all of the movies made by my band, The Saturdays, there’s one which I discover painfully exhausting to observe again. It was for the one My Coronary heart Takes Over, shot in Iceland over two days in September 2011.

On the face of it, as I gaze throughout the volcanic panorama wearing leather-based and pale pink silk, I look each inch the in-control skilled (if very, very skinny).

But inside days of returning to London that autumn, I used to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital affected by a extreme depressive sickness that, in reality, I’d had on and off since childhood. I have a look at that video now and really feel so sorry for the lady I see on display. The rationale I don’t say ‘me’ is as a result of I don’t see that lady and me as the identical particular person. It wasn’t me. Sure, it was my physique, however that was about it; she was a shell of an individual. What I see in her is true unhappiness; a slight deadness behind the eyes. It’s exhausting to look alive once you really don’t care whether or not you might be or not.

Frankie Bridge (pictured) revealed how struggling with a extreme depressive sickness led to her being submitted to Nightingale Hospital in Central London

Again then, my life was spiralling uncontrolled. The large irony, in fact, is that from the surface it regarded like I used to be dwelling the dream. I used to be a 23-year-old lady from Essex and I’d carved out a super-successful pop profession — first, on the age of simply 12, with S Membership Juniors after which with The Saturdays. Each bands had been large however The Saturdays had been large, and had hit after hit.

I had a stunning, supportive boyfriend in England footballer Wayne Bridge — now my husband — and we lived in a good looking home. I used to be wealthy and well-known, at the least in comparison with most. It was the life so many had been determined to guide; the life I used to be determined to guide.

However by the purpose at which my psychiatrist, Dr Mike McPhillips, thought hospital one of the best plan of action, I used to be so profoundly sad and so afraid of who I’d turn out to be — and what I used to be able to doing to myself — that I simply wished somebody, anybody, to make all of it go away.

It’s exhausting to elucidate what despair appears like, particularly to those that have by no means been via it. My psychologist as soon as advised me that attempting to know despair by remembering your individual unhappiness is like attempting to know the feeling of drowning by having a shower.

For so long as I can bear in mind I had suffered from nervousness, nervousness, the massive black cloud, stress, low moods, unhappiness. As a bit lady rising up in Upminster — my dad Kevin was a taxi driver and my mum Julie was an occasions organiser — I lived with it in silence and tried to beat it alone.

In my late teenagers and early 20s I’d had medical assist of assorted sorts (within the six months earlier than I used to be hospitalised, I’d seen two therapists and tried three completely different anti-depressants — Prozac, venlafaxine and sertraline — however nothing had labored for lengthy).

Frankie was met on the airport by boyfriend, now husband, Wayne Bridge (pictured) after filming in Reykjavik in 2011 and headed straight to hospital

Ultimately, each time, I’d be again the place I began, maintaining a smile with the band however coming residence each night time and sobbing myself to sleep.

Across the time we shot that video, I’d hit all-time low. My checklist of signs made sober studying. I had uncontrollable panic assaults and paralysing damaging ideas about something and all the things. I had bother sleeping, lacked vitality and had misplaced my urge for food and my libido. I couldn’t do something with out assist and was unable to operate in on a regular basis life. Basically, I couldn’t see the purpose of dwelling any extra.

When our aircraft touched down from Reykjavik, Wayne was ready for me on the airport. We had already agreed I’d go into hospital right away however few individuals knew — and positively the paparazzi who took footage of us strolling via Heathrow collectively had no thought of the ache and worry we had been each feeling.

Simply as i used to be able to sing, adrenaline and panic overwhelmed me. i dropped to the ground and couldn’t breathe…

I’ve all the time been good at smiling for the digital camera. That’s the factor about despair — it’s good at hiding from the world. And but it was additionally a reduction to have a plan finally. Clearly, I used to be nervous — I had no thought what to anticipate — however I used to be lastly doing one thing about these terrible emotions that had plagued me for thus lengthy. The one means from right here needed to be up.

I had determined to not inform my household about my keep in hospital, at the least not at first. I simply couldn’t. The disgrace of getting to confess to my dad and mom and sister Victoria that my stunning life wasn’t sufficient for me, that I’d didn’t operate as a standard human being. I knew they’d blame themselves and query their resolution to let me go into the music trade after I was a baby.

So it was Wayne who took me to the Nightingale Hospital in Central London. He was my fixed, the one who knew me inside out and had seen me at my worst and most weak. He made me really feel secure and liked. I couldn’t have accomplished it with anybody else.

Frankie (pictured in Iceland) met individuals affected by diseases together with bipolar, despair and post-traumatic stress dysfunction whereas in hospital

As quickly as I obtained there, docs put me on new medicine — venlafaxine, clonazepam and diphenhydramine sleeping tablets in such excessive doses my first few days in hospital are a blur.

I spent most of them asleep, however that was wonderful. I hadn’t had night time’s relaxation for thus lengthy, it was a reduction to silence my thoughts so it may simply swap off. It was all I wished, to not suppose, to not be inside my very own mind, locked in my very own painful inner battle.

One other impact of such excessive doses of medicine, nevertheless, was very robust involuntary muscle actions in my legs and arms — as if I didn’t really feel loopy sufficient already!

As soon as I’d obtained my sleep beneath management and was now not crying on a regular basis, I began to combine with the remainder of the sufferers. It was a personal hospital and we had been a mix of voluntary and involuntary admittals, affected by a variety of diseases — from bipolar, despair and nervousness to post-traumatic stress dysfunction (PTSD), dependancy and consuming problems.

It’d sound intimidating however, truly, it was superb. There have been so many individuals who had skilled the identical emotions as me, if not worse, that I felt understood and never so alone. I now not needed to disguise, cowl up and lie about how I used to be.

Frankie (pictured with Kevin Clifton on Strictly in 2014) mentioned her time in hospital gave her the chance to rediscover issues that she’d been obsessed with earlier than

My days revolved totally round getting higher and understanding myself extra. I did artwork remedy, which I used to be garbage at however loved. I did a bit little bit of group cognitive behavioural remedy, too, however I’d get drained actually rapidly and I used to be nervous about sharing any of my points with different individuals. Not as a result of I used to be well-known, however as a result of I felt a profound feeling of disgrace.

I knew there could be individuals in there with worse issues than me, and I feared they’d have a look at me and see the child-star cliché, the lady who couldn’t address success, which was the very last thing I felt or wished.

We had mindfulness classes, too, however I by no means obtained into that. I couldn’t clear my thoughts; it could race much more. The nervousness would construct till it was an excessive amount of to bear.

And but being within the hospital did give me a few of that point for myself I’d missed as a teen. I started to rediscover issues I’d been obsessed with earlier than — I began practising the guitar once more and I spent afternoons with a giant field of artwork and crafts, which I’d all the time liked rising up.

Wayne would go to at any time when he may between coaching and enjoying soccer for Manchester Metropolis.

Studying about my sickness and realising he couldn’t make me joyful was rather a lot for him to tackle. He misplaced loads of weight round then and ended up the lightest he has ever been.

Frankie (pictured in The Saturdays) was discharged from hospital after 4 weeks, simply two days later she went to do a gig in a nightclub

Now we predict it was as a result of stress, however on the time I didn’t discover how badly all the things was affecting him.

As we’ve spoken about my breakdown over time since, the stress it triggered him has come out in each anger and unhappiness.

At first, the docs advisable three months in hospital however it grew to become apparent that size of time simply wasn’t going to be doable. Calls for from the surface world had been mounting — the band was booked on an enviornment tour which began in weeks. Tickets had been already bought out and I couldn’t let the ladies down.

After 4 weeks, I used to be discharged, and simply two days later I went to do a gig in a nightclub. Did I do know deep down it was too early? Simply as I used to be miked up and able to go, a rush of worry, adrenaline and panic out of the blue overwhelmed me. I couldn’t do it. Going again to being ‘Frankie from The Saturdays’, in entrance of tons of of individuals, simply didn’t really feel doable.

I burst into uncontrollable tears and dropped to the ground. My complete physique went weak and I couldn’t breathe. I used to be so pissed off that this was taking place to me. After all of the remedy, the medicine, the month in hospital, I used to be nonetheless unable to return to my regular life. The ladies had been scared, too. That they had by no means seen me on this state earlier than and didn’t know what to do. Our tour supervisor obtained me right into a automotive and again residence.

Making ready for The Saturdays winter tour, Frankie (pictured) was advised by her supervisor to put on a fancy dress that would not present her ribs jutting-out

By the point the tour got here round that winter of 2011, I used to be feeling way more optimistic about performing. Even I don’t perceive how I can love and hate one thing so passionately on the identical time. Being on stage brings me a lot pleasure however it additionally brings me a lot nervousness.

At that time, my panic assaults had evened out however sleeping was nonetheless a large drawback. I nonetheless couldn’t quiet my thoughts sufficient to go to sleep after which keep asleep, typically waking with nightmares about individuals being in my room.

I used to be very skinny, too. Deep down, I knew I used to be too skinny — however I additionally thought I regarded nice. On tour, considered one of my costumes had cut-outs both aspect of my abdomen, from my ribs all the way down to my waist. When my supervisor insisted I add some materials to this costume — as a result of he thought revealing my jutting-out ribs would set a nasty instance to different ladies — I simply felt offended that he was asking me to cover my tiny dimension.

He was proper, in fact. I wasn’t setting the proper instance. I don’t need different ladies to really feel they must be unhealthy as a way to be joyful — I clearly wasn’t — however on the time I simply couldn’t see it.

I used to be having weekly catch-ups over Skype with my psychiatrist Mike — and getting pissed off. I had been into hospital and I had been taking medicine for my despair ever since however I nonetheless wasn’t ‘fixed’.

Frankie (pictured backside left in S Membership Juniors) was advised by her psychiatrist Mike that she has treatment-resistant despair

At one appointment I admitted how disappointing it felt, and requested him if most individuals on medicine ever really feel ‘normal’, or if these with despair simply have to just accept there’s a degree of happiness they may by no means attain.

His reply shocked me. As soon as on the proper medicine, most individuals do discover their temper returns to regular, he mentioned, and in that sense might be mentioned to be ‘fixed’. And but that hadn’t occurred to me.

He mentioned that out of 600 sufferers, he’d solely had two who’d needed to be hospitalised. I used to be considered one of them.

The truth that Mike can’t simply ‘fix’ me, regardless of how exhausting he continues to attempt, makes us each fairly unhappy. I’ve been considered one of his most complex sufferers and he typically has to remind me simply how far I’ve come.

Mike has reached the conclusion that I’ve treatment-resistant despair, which implies I appear to reply nicely at first to medicine however that slowly it turns into much less and fewer efficient, regardless that I all the time find yourself taking the utmost dosage doable.

In all, I’ve tried greater than ten completely different types of antidepressant, anti-anxiety meds and tranquillisers. I proceed to spend hours of my life in remedy as a result of I imagine the 2 ought to all the time go hand in hand.

Frankie (pictured centre in The Saturdays) has tried greater than ten completely different types of antidepressant, anti-anxiety meds and tranquillisers

I’ve to undertake a belt and braces technique as I do know it is going to preserve me afloat, and meaning persevering with to take hefty doses of no matter Mike prescribes for me.

The side-effects of those medicines are sometimes a giant drawback, too. Usually, they lead to complications, nausea, tiredness, low — or no — libido, a horrendously dry mouth, weight achieve, constipation and, most embarrassing of all, involuntary muscle spasms.

Day-to-day life with nervousness and despair is difficult sufficient already, so these horrible extras don’t make issues any simpler. The dry mouth makes singing and TV work harder, the load achieve contributes to my despair and nervousness, and my low libido has been a recurring subject in my relationship. I completely perceive why — joined with my self-loathing and low confidence, it’s not the sexiest mixture.

It have to be very tough for Wayne to just accept that my lack of curiosity in intercourse is due to my medicine and has nothing to do with my emotions for him, or how a lot I’m interested in him.

And but the medicine additionally makes my life habitable and manageable. I nonetheless have my ups and downs, my good and unhealthy days, however it stops me from slipping again into that deep darkish gap.

Frankie (pictured with Wayne) revealed it has been tough for her husband to just accept that her lack of curiosity in intercourse is due to the medicine she takes to make life manageable

Mainly, it stops me having one other psychological breakdown and ending up again in hospital. That is what it’s like dwelling with a psychological sickness. It may hit anybody at any time, no matter who they’re, what they’ve, or whether or not they’re robust or weak characters.

It took me reaching what may have been my breaking level to start to familiarize yourself with my sickness. That has been a vastly empowering journey, and my largest breakthrough has been realising I’ll get via it.

Irrespective of how low I really feel, I do know I received’t ever be as little as I used to be after I went into hospital as a result of I managed to talk out and ask for assist. It isn’t a path I’d have chosen, nor would I want it on anybody else, however I carry on going and I attempt to dwell it in the easiest way I can.

Typically, there isn’t a particular motive for unhappiness or despair: it’s simply who you might be. For me, nevertheless, there are clues — maybe most clearly within the form of lady I used to be rising up . . .

