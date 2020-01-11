Frankie Kazarian Reveals Special Delivery From AEW After His Cat Died

AEW is altering so much about professional wrestling. They may even be breaking floor on how an organization handles private losses for his or her stars.

Frankie Kazarian’s cat Sam Jackson died. It was a really robust loss for him and his household. Then he had flowers delivered to his dwelling from All Elite Wrestling.

Kazarian clearly means so much to the corporate as half of of the AEW World Tag Staff Champions. He despatched out a tweet about how sudden this supply was and the way a lot it was appreciated.

Obtained a really considerate and good present from @AEWrestling concerning shedding our treasured cat Sam Jackson. It’s nice to work for an organization that legitimately cares about its wrestlers. Thanks a lot #ImWithAEW



It’s all the time exhausting to lose a pet as they actually do grow to be a part of the household. Kazarian may be going by means of a tough time as he adjusts to life with one much less face in his home, but it surely must be nice to understand how a lot he issues to the corporate he works for.

RIP Sam Jackson.