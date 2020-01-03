Franz Ferdinand React To Their Unexpected Hashtag

Because the basic U2 tune goes, “all is quiet on New Year's Day.” Perhaps everybody's sleeping off the wreckage of the evening earlier than, however the first day of the yr bears a sure fragile symbolism – new beginnings, a second of delicate (and more and more delusional) hope that this yr is perhaps higher than the final. Effectively, this time round we received sooner or later of peace and by the night of half, we had #WWIII trending on Twitter. That’s a hell of a turnaround.

The event for our newest little bit of social media end-times speak was that Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad, killing Qasem Soleimani, a prime Iranian navy commander. It's a stunning transfer that has folks speaking about Trump making an attempt to begin a battle to maintain himself in workplace, or the truth that assassinating Soleimani could result in one thing large – therefore #WWIII. And accordingly, the title Franz Ferdinand was additionally trending.

Not our Franz Ferdinand, although many people initially, confusedly mistook it as such – together with our personal Tom Breihan, who quipped that for a second he thought it would imply the famous-yet-still-pretty-underrated band is perhaps a nostalgia-leaning rock act at this yr's iteration of Coachella. Nope, it was the different Franz Ferdinand, the historic determine the band took their title from. You recognize, the man who received assassinated after which World Battle I occurred.

Followers and music writers weren't the one ones initially stunned to see the title trending. The band themselves acknowledged it, with some gallows humor:

For the file, we predict #WWIII is a nasty thought. – Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) January three, 2020

Franz frontman Alex Kapranos additionally reacted, with a barely extra sobering response:

This isn’t how I wished to see the title of my band trending on Twitter #FranzFerdinand – Αλεξ Καπράνος (@alkapranos) January three, 2020

Some asshat then responded to him Kapranos saying “Strange name to choose then.” To which Kapranos replied: “I naively presumed that history was something best learned from rather than repeated.” Us too, Alex, us too.