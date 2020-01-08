Fraud gang conned women out of £39,000 on dating app Plenty More Fish in catfish Glasgow Court hears

By Connor Gordon For The Scottish Every day Mail

Printed: 06:24 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 06:29 EST, eight January 2020

Two girls have been duped out of 1000’s of kilos by a faux profile on a courting web site, a court docket heard yesterday.

Jackie Ballie, 62, and Melanie Kay, 49, believed they have been every in touch with a person who was apparently a nutritionist with the World Well being Organisation.

The pair had been utilizing a courting web site known as A lot Extra Fish after they have been allegedly conned into sending a complete of £19,000 to the fictional well being employee.

Miss Ballie, a widow, stated she was in contact with somebody known as Jack McDud and Miss Kay thought she was chatting to a Timothy Barton.

The ladies stated they every ended up paying 1000’s of kilos after being instructed McDud and Barton have been apparently stranded in Syria.

At Glasgow Sheriff Courtroom Christine Murray, 58, Sidney Ochouba, 40, and 38-year-old Busy Oladapo all denied finishing up the fraud.

Miss Ballie stated she realised she had been ‘a part of a rip-off’, whereas Miss Kay stated she had misplaced cash put aside to pay for her son to go to college. They’re amongst plenty of girls allegedly conned out of £39,000.

Miss Ballie believed she had constructed a ‘belief’ with McDud, who claimed to be 53. She was instructed she would meet him when he got here again to the UK.

Miss Ballie later received an e-mail she believed was from the WHO claiming McDud had plenty of points, together with with the EU. She was requested to ship cash to assist and was instructed McDud was due a £36,000 fee which might cowl her prices.

She then forwarded more cash to an account allegedly owned by Murray.

Miss Ballie stated she had by no means met Murray, including: ‘I used to be instructed she was a WHO diplomat dwelling within the UK.’ She recalled being suspicious when McDud didn’t arrive within the UK and more cash was requested. She finally contacted the police, having despatched £7,044 to the account.

Miss Ballie instructed prosecutor Mark Allan: ‘I used to be a part of a rip-off however it did really feel actual to me. It felt fairly official and above board, if I am sincere. It felt very credible.

‘I am a really sincere skilled particular person and I see the great and honesty in everybody. I by no means thought for one minute that I would be conned.’

Miss Kay stated she paid £12,000 to Barton, who additionally claimed to be working in Syria. She stated: ‘This cash was for my son’s college. It was a spiral. My financial savings went. I felt silly that somebody received one over me this fashion and I get offended that somebody might do that to me.’

Two different girls claimed to have paid cash into an account linked to Ochuoba.

Hilary Robinson, 48, and Stefka Mirkova, 52, instructed the court docket that they had been in contact with a supposed engineer, George Wilson, whom they met on-line.

He too was allegedly working for the WHO in Syria and cash was despatched for his return to the UK. The court docket heard Ochouba instructed police Miss Robinson had paid him for adorning her home. She denied ever assembly him, saying: ‘It’s 100 per cent a complete lie.’

Miss Mirkova stated she topped up a telephone allegedly belonging to Wilson for ‘three or 4 months’ and despatched him a pill. She stated: ‘I phoned the WHO and so they had by no means heard of them.’

Rudolph Benadi, 53, from Zimbabwe, claimed his mother-in-law Coleen Wallman gave him the telephone variety of a person she had despatched £1,400 to.

Miss Wallman instructed Mr Benadi that they had met on a Christian courting web site. Mr Benadi spoke to a ‘Nigerian man’ twice on the telephone who was offended his quantity had been given out by Miss Wallman.

Mr Benadi stated she ‘was embarrassed and really pissed off and offended to the purpose the place she broke down’.

Prosecutors declare the trio carried out the rip-off between June 2014 and February 2015. They’re charged with buying and possessing legal property in a checking account credited by a collection of transfers obtained because of legal exercise.

Murray, from Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Ochouba, of Gorbals, and Oladapo from Govan, each Glasgow, deny the fees.

The trial continues.