Freddie Fox: ‘Viewers can decide whether White House Farm killer Jeremy Bamber was guilty’

Freddie Fox has mentioned that his efficiency as real-life White Home Farm assassin Jeremy Bamber will probably be open to interpretation, leaving it as much as audiences to determine whether or not or not Bamber is responsible.

Fox stars in ITV’s dramatisation of the 1985 killings, which noticed 5 members of the identical household (together with twin six-year-old boys) murdered in an Essex farmhouse. The police initially believed that Sheila Caffell had shot her adoptive mother and father and kids earlier than turning the gun on herself, however suspicion later fell on her brother Jeremy, who had first alerted the police.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, Fox mentioned that “there is always an element of mystery and enigmatic nature to what Jeremy would have been thinking, what he was thinking, certainly if you believe he is innocent”.

He continued: “The Jeremy Bamber that I play is, I feel, at the least initially, charming and [there’s] definitely one thing that attracts you in direction of him, one thing you’ll be able to’t fairly place. At lot of description of him on the time, which I discovered very attention-grabbing, [is] of him bringing an environment into each room that he was in… one thing that didn’t make you’re feeling fairly relaxed.

“We discussed a lot how he should receive the information of the deaths of his family, and we wanted to play it as truthfully as someone who had that happen to them would have received it. Leaving the audience to establish, or decide, whether that was someone faking it or not.”

14 months after the preliminary crime, Sheila was ultimately vindicated, and Bamber discovered responsible of the 5 murders and incarcerated; however to this present day he maintains his innocence and has made repeated makes an attempt to have his case reviewed.

Fox revealed that he initially toyed with the thought of reaching out to the real-life Bamber as a part of his personal analysis for the half, however in the end determined towards it.

“It was probably not the right decision for me [to contact Bamber] because the Jeremy Bamber I’m playing is a combination of the Jeremy Bamber that I’ve created as an actor, in my imagination, and factual, assiduous factual research. And he’s a different man now, it’s 35 years on, and he maintains his innocence.”

The six-part drama White Home Farm, additionally starring Stephen Graham, Cressida Bonas and Mark Addy, begins on Wednesday eighth January at 9pm on ITV.