Free art and music, Colorado Indian Market and more things to do this weekend

The Nonetheless Tide’s shifting music

Friday. Earlier than the band performs Los Angeles subsequent week — however after its RiNo listening celebration this week — Denver indie outfit The Nonetheless Tide is celebrating the discharge of latest EP “Between Skies” on the Hello-Dive Jan. 17. Dropping the identical day as the discharge present, it’s the most recent batch of tunes from prolific singer-songwriter Anna Morsett and her band of ringers, included collaborators of Nathaniel Rateliff, Churchill, Tennis and The Fray. The Nonetheless Tide, nonetheless, is firmly Morsett’s automobile, leaving a path of evocative lyrics, preparations and hooks in its wake. Hear the brand new tunes (and extra) beginning at eight:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at 7 S. Broadway, with Heavy Diamond Ring (feat. ex-Paper Chook members) and Down Time. $12-$14. 21-and-up. hi-dive.com

Free (and nice) tunes, visible artwork

Saturday-Sunday. Being deaf didn’t cease Beethoven, who would have been 250 years outdated in 2020, from composing over the past 15 years of his life. Colorado Chamber Gamers will carry out a few of that music with ASL interpretation within the “Incessant Hum” present, 2 p.m. at Boulder Public Library on Jan. 19. See extra concerning the free, all-ages occasion at calendar.boulderlibrary.org. Additionally free and open to the general public: DIME Denver’s songwriting seminar, 1-Three p.m. on Jan. 18 at 800 Kalamath St., that includes knowledge and tunes from nationally famend, Denver-based singer-songwriter Jill Sobule and Supersuckers’ bassist Eddie Spaghetti. dime-denver.com. Lastly: The free, printmaking-focused “Spirit Resonance” and girls’s suffrage-themed “Dearly Disillusioned” exhibitions debut at McNichols Civic Middle Constructing on Jan. 18, coinciding with the also-free Womxn’s March Affect Expo, 9:30 a.m.-Three p.m. 144 W. Colfax Ave. mcnicholsbuilding.com

Jeremy Salazar is considered one of 200-plus artists who will exhibit on the 39th Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Artwork Fest, Jan. 17-19 at Denver Mart. (Supplied by Sprint Occasions)

Colorado Indian Market

Friday-Sunday. Simply north of the Nationwide Western Inventory Present, the 39th Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Artwork Fest affords a tempting pre- or post-rodeo stopover for lovers of Native American and Western arts. The sprawling occasion at Denver Mart options 200-plus painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and jewelers from dozens of regional tribes, plus western music from Michael Martin Murphey, the Native American flute group Injunuity, and tribal dancers. Youngsters actions (sure, face-painting!), meals and extra might be on web site. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 17-18; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 19. $15 for Three days; children underneath 12 are free. $5 parking. dashevents.com

Fundraising for social justice

Saturday. On Jan. 18, the Denver NAACP celebrates the nationwide group’s 110th anniversary with a Freedom Fund Gala on the Renaissance Lodge in Stapleton — free to college students (ages -20), and $75 for everybody else. Proceeds from the 11 a.m. brunch go towards serving breakfast to the homeless on the nook of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue, offering a stage for budding poets, and comparable initiatives. Register at eventbrite.com. Additionally: Jan. 22’s fundraiser for Aurora’s Village Alternate Middle will profit applications for immigrant and refugee communities within the metro space, with an emphasis on non secular and cultural range. It takes over The Hangar at Stanley Market with a bazaar from native distributors, an array of conventional meals, group performers, music and extra beginning at 5:30 p.m. $100. villageexchangecenter.org

