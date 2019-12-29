Free Bus Rides For Women To Continue If AAP Returns: Arvind Kejriwal

200 models of electrical energy free for the following 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

The AAP authorities’s schemes without cost trip for ladies in DTC buses and free electrical energy as much as 200 models for folks in Delhi will proceed for the following 5 years if the social gathering returns to energy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated at the moment.

He made the announcement at a perform held right here to put the muse of a 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital that can come up in Siraspur on GT Karnal Street.

“All other parties keep criticising me that I give everything free to people. They say the government will run into losses. Now we have also made DTC bus rides free for women. The opposition party criticised us for this,” the Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) chief stated.

He stated his authorities “spent Rs 140 crore to make DTC bus rides free for women, while the chief minister of Gujarat has just bought a Rs 190-crore aircraft for his personal use”.

“I did not buy an airplane for myself… I waived the bus fare for our sisters. We have given free facilities to the people by saving on extravagant spending. We are providing 24-hour free electricity. Electricity bill of most people are coming out nil,” he claimed.

“Each MP gets four thousand units of electricity free but when the poor get 200 units of electricity free, then these ”netas” have a problem,” he stated.

“The opposition is saying that all these schemes will stop after the election. Today I am announcing that when our government returns to power, the free services will all continue even for the next five years. You will get 200 units of electricity free for the next five years,” Mr Kejriwal stated.

Meeting election in Delhi is scheduled for early subsequent 12 months.