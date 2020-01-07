‘Free Kashmir’ poster at Gateway protest? Mumbai woman says sorry

The placard was seen within the Mumbai lady’s hand through the protests in Mumbai to sentence the violence on the JNU campus.Twitter

After photos and movies of a Mumbai lady holding a poster with the phrases “Free Kashmir” went viral, Mehak Mirza Prabhu claimed it was “intended for peace in Jammu and Kashmir”, and apologised for the misunderstanding it created.

A number of movies of the Mumbai-based storyteller and performer holding up the “Free Kashmir” poster written in large daring letters on the Gateway of India protest have hone viral. The posters have triggered outrage amongst BJP leaders and varied right-wing teams and activists and netizens requested how can such “separatist elements” be tolerated within the metropolis.

Mehak posted her video on Fb and referred to as the reactions loopy and stated she was solely talking for the rights of Kashmiris. “I am Mehak, a writer from Mumbai. What happened yesterday is extremely crazy and crazier is the reaction that it is receiving from the people. The narrative being spread about the situation is absolutely misinterpreted.”

The placard was seen in her hand on Monday (January 6) night through the protests in Mumbai to sentence the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) campus two days in the past, triggered a political controversy.

BJP Chief of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wrote on Twitter: “How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogan by Azadi gang at 2 kms from the CMO? Uddhavji (Thackeray) are you going to tolerate this ‘Free Kashmir’ anti-India campaign right under your nose???”

Responding to the BJP prices, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut made it clear that it will not tolerate if anybody talks of freedom of Kashmir from India.

“I read that those who held the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on Internet services, mobile services and other issues. It doesn’t mean that they advocate freedom from India,” Raut instructed media individuals.

Nationalist Congress Social gathering Minister Jayant Patil retorted to Fadnavis that the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was supposed for freedom from all restrictions and discrimination.

On her half, the girl was recognized as Mehak Mirza Prabhu, a Mumbai-born who works as a ‘story-teller’, stated that although she had no agenda or motive, she was greatly surprised by the reactions on social media to the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster she carried on Monday evening.

“The picture created by entire social media came as an absolute shock to me. The placard meant ‘freedom to express themselves, freedom from the Internet lockdown which many people have been voicing for’. I was voicing my solidarity for basic Constitutional right. No other agenda or motive whatsoever,” stated Prabhu.

Reiterating that she was a Maharashtrian, born and bred up in Mumbai, she stated: “I am (an) artist who believes in basic human compassion. If by being naive in understanding the impact it would have, and in the process create this stir, I apologise.”

Prabhu urged all to let the ‘energy of affection overcome hate’, at the same time as a Mumbai BJP-activist lawyer Vivekanand Gupta shot off a message to the Commissioner of Police demanding her arrest.