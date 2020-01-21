Free Kingdom Hearts III Update Lets Sora Dual Wield Classic Keyblades

The huge Re:Thoughts growth for Kingdom Hearts III is correct across the nook, however that’s not stopping Sq. Enix from placing extra within the sport totally free. In a tweet, Sq. Enix confirmed off a brand new type Sora will be capable to take referred to as the Double Type. True to its identify, this type lets Sora twin wield Keyblades, one thing that was closely requested and missed within the base sport. It looks as if you received’t must pay to get again one of Kingdom Hearts II‘s favourite options.

Being added in a free replace to #KingdomHearts III forward of the launch of the Re Thoughts DLC, take a more in-depth take a look at Sora’s new type in #KingdomHearts III! Acknowledge the 2 Keyblades he is wielding? pic.twitter.com/lOvH7qGxMp — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 20, 2020

It’s the Keyblades that Sora is utilizing that make Double Type all of the extra attention-grabbing. Followers of the sequence ought to acknowledge them as Oathkeeper and Oblivion, a pair of Keyblades which have appeared in Kingdom Hearts because the authentic entry. Whereas they’re often related to Roxas, who dual-wields them most occasions he’s seen, Sora has used the Keyblades on a couple of event. Oathkeeper and Oblivion have been mysteriously absent in Kingdom Hearts III and is one other addition many followers have been requesting. The screenshots additionally seem to happen in one of many DLC’s new boss fights, particularly what appears to be like like a one on one combat between Sora and Younger Xehanort, though the brand new boss fights are going to be a part of the paid Re:Thoughts growth.

There’s a lot to be excited for when Kingdom Hearts III: Re:Thoughts launches on January 23rd. Whereas the brand new type is a free replace, the paid growth will probably be bringing a lot extra for gamers. This contains new story beats, extra playable characters, new boss fights, and extra. It is going to additionally lastly introduce Last Fantasy characters to Kingdom Hearts III, a evident omission that lower out many fan favourite characters like Leon, Yuffie, and Aerith from the sequence. Nonetheless haven’t tried out Kingdom Hearts III’s high-octane action-RPG gameplay? A demo is obtainable as nicely.