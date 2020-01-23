Free To Leave: Nitish Kumar Dares Party Colleague In Fight Over CAA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar steered that Pawan Varma was free to give up the occasion.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke his silence right this moment on an in depth aide, Pawan Varma, publicly calling him out on his stand on ally BJP and the choice to increase the alliance to the Delhi election. “He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” Mr Kumar mentioned of his senior Janata Dal United occasion man.

Pawan Varma had tweeted a letter to Nitish Kumar on Tuesday saying “deeply perplexed” by the JDU’s alliance with the BJP for the February Delhi election and reminding him of their personal conversations through which the Chief Minister had expressed “grave apprehensions” concerning the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “To give this kind of statement…it is surprising,” Mr Kumar advised reporters right this moment.

“Is this a way to talk,” the Chief Minister mentioned, snubbing Mr Varma and suggesting he was free to give up the occasion.