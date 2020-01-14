Free-to-Play MMO Action-RPG Magic: Legends Brings its Magical World to PS4 in 2021

Neverwinter developer Cryptic Studios will launch its massively multiplayer on-line motion RPG Magic: Legends on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in 2021. Revealed by Good World Leisure, the free-to-play title can be on monitor to obtain its first beta take a look at someday this spring. These taken with collaborating within the beta can enroll now by way of the official Magic: Legends web site. On the time of writing, it’s unclear precisely how the beta will roll out throughout all platforms.

Along with unveiling a launch window, Cryptic Studios shared a brand new gameplay trailer for Magic: Legends. Test it out within the following video:

Because the developer of Neverwinter, Cryptic Studios is not any stranger to free-to-play MMORPG experiences. Magic: Legends will see the studio journey a special course, nevertheless, notably because of its setting in Magic: The Gathering’s multiverse. Thus, gamers will discover themselves navigating throughout the “iconic planes” of the unique card recreation.

In Magic: Legends, an archaic power threatens the multiverse, transferring about within the darkness. By turning into a robust Planeswalker, gamers should beat again this power, studying spells and mastering numerous assaults within the course of. The setting shouldn’t be all Magic: Legends will share with the basic card recreation, both. Legendary characters and creatures from Magic: The Gathering are additionally set to play a component within the top-down expertise from Cryptic Studios. Gamers can both select to tackle this magical world solo or face the darkness with as much as two different buddies.

[Source: Perfect World Entertainment via Gematsu]