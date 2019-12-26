Free watch Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race 2019 Live Stream Reddit

The annual event that gets Australians interested in yacht racing is nearly upon us, with the Sydney to Hobart race setting sail for 2019 on Boxing Day. This is a Race Free guide to streaming the race online or watching it on TV.

Full race coverage will continue on the race website throughout the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, with live race-end broadcasts of the line honors finish and overall battle. Rolling coverage throughout the race will be created for the official race Facebook page, the Twitter account and of course the race website.

Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race 2019 Live Stream Free TV Channel

The next few hours could make quite a difference, depending on how the various supermaxis handle conditions.

If one of the skippers makes the right move, they could get a big jump on the field overnight.Or we could wake up tomorrow with a five-way contest that will keep us guessing for most of the next 24-36 hours.

Right now, Comanche is predicted to finish at 8:32 pm AEDT tomorrow, breaking the race record by an hour and 37 minutes or so. I can’t imagine that will stay the case, however, if the winds do what they’re expected to in the coming hours.

Hopefully, everyone can make radio contact from Green Cape later tonight or early tomorrow, and we don’t have anything too dramatic happen in the wee hours.