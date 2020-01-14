January 14, 2020 | 2:08pm

PARIS — A French filmmaker is in custody whereas authorities examine accusations that he sexually abused an actress when she was between 12 and 15 years outdated.

Director Christophe Ruggia was detained for questioning Tuesday primarily based on allegations final 12 months by actress Adele Haenel, in keeping with the Paris prosecutor’s workplace.

Ruggia denies the allegations. He’s dealing with potential expenses of sexual harassment and sexual assault of a minor by an individual of authority, in keeping with the prosecutor’s workplace.

Haenel says the director repeatedly touched her inappropriately throughout and after filming of the the film “Les Diables” within the early 2000s. She instructed French media that she didn’t file a authorized criticism as a result of she didn’t belief the French authorized system.

The investigation is uncommon in France, which hasn’t seen a wave of accusations of sexual misconduct by males in positions of energy just like the #MeToo motion that shook Hollywood and U.S. politics.