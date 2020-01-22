News

French-language university coming to Toronto after deal signed

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal on funding a brand new French-language college in Toronto.

An settlement signed Wednesday says the 2 will spend $126 million on the challenge over eight years.

The federal authorities is kicking in $63 million over 5 years, after which Ontario is to fund at the very least the identical quantity, beginning in 2023.

Federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly calls it a historic day for Canadian francophones.

Her Ontario counterpart Caroline Mulroney says the challenge is a wonderful instance of Ontario’s dedication to the francophone group.

Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative authorities cancelled the plans for a French-language college shortly after profitable energy in 2018, however backtracked after an uproar amongst Ontario’s francophones.

