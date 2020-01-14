January 14, 2020 | 10:43am | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 10:45am

LYON, France — A French former priest accused of sexually abusing some 75 boys when he labored as their scout chaplain is on trial in Lyon, France’s worst clergy abuse drama to achieve courtroom to date.

Church hierarchy is suspected of protecting up Bernard Preynat’s actions for many years, and a French cardinal was convicted final yr of failing to report him to police or prosecutors. The case’s repercussions reached all the way in which to the Vatican.

Preynat has admitted to abusing boys within the 1970s and 1980s, and advised the courtroom Monday, “I have heard the suffering of these people, which I’m guilty of causing. I hope that this trial can unfold as quickly as possible.”

The trial briefly opened Monday however was rapidly delayed due to a attorneys’ strike.

The proceedings resumed Tuesday, although some attorneys pleaded for a brand new delay.

Preynat, now 74, is charged with sexual assault of 10 minors between 1986 and 1991. He faces as much as 10 years in jail if convicted. He’s additionally accused of abusing dozens of others within the 1970s and 1980s, however these alleged incidents occurred too way back to prosecute.

Mother and father first alerted the diocese to alleged molestation by Preynat in 1991. The priest swore to the then-cardinal that he would now not contact a toddler, and no different victims have come ahead saying he abused them after 1991.

He wrote a letter that yr to the mother and father of a sufferer who needed him to go away the Scout affiliation he led, studying: “I swear to you that since the start of the school year in September, absolutely nothing has happened between me and the children. (…) Everything that happened has shaken me up a lot and made me think. I am not trying to justify myself since I am wrong. Let me finish the year normally. ”

On the time of the abuse, Preynat was answerable for the Saint-Luc scout camp in a non-public Catholic faculty in Sainte-Foy-les-Lyons within the suburbs of Lyon for 20 years, then continued his profession as a priest till 2015 within the mountains close to Lyon.

In 2014, the priest was overtaken by his previous. Alexandre Hezez, who stated he had been abused as a toddler by Preynat, went public as an grownup and requested church hierarchy why he was nonetheless in workplace. Different victims got here ahead too, one after the other.

It wasn’t till final yr that the French Catholic Church discovered Preynat responsible of abuse and eliminated him from the priesthood.

In defrocking him, the church stated in a press release: “In view of the facts and their recurrence, the large number of victims, the fact that Father Bernard Preynat abused the authority conferred on him by his position within the Scout group that he had founded (…), the court decided to apply the maximum penalty (…), namely the dismissal from the clerical state.”

That call got here after French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was convicted in March of protecting up for Preynat’s actions. Barbarin tried to resign, however Pope Francis refused to just accept it till the appeals course of is full. An appeals courtroom ruling is anticipated Jan. 30.

A number of different church officers had been additionally accused of failing to alert police or prosecutors, together with a senior Vatican official, Cardinal Luis Ladaria. The Vatican invoked his immunity as an official of a sovereign state.