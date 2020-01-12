French prosecutors investigate claims police are firing ‘defensive bullets’ directly at protesters

By Peter Allen In Paris and Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 10:55 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:59 EST, 12 January 2020

Prosecuters in France have launched an investigation into claims that police have been firing ‘defensive bullets’ at protesters after footage emerged of a flash ball hitting onlookers on a balcony.

The footage, which emerged on social media on January 11, confirmed a flash ball hit a a balcony the place 5 individuals had been watching anti-government protesters within the jap metropolis of Lyon.

The coed who filmed the scene and recognized solely as Marie instructed the Parisien information outlet that they have been hit by a grenade or an defensive bullet which exploded close to their window.

An investigation is underway after a suspected flash ball was seen hitting a window the place 5 individuals had been watching anti-government protesters in Lyon, France

The coed, who had been stood on a balcony, watched the anti-government protesters within the jap metropolis of Lyon

The onlooker stated: ‘We have been filming the demonstration and have been hit by a grenade or an LBD [defensive bullet], I do not know which, and it exploded at our window on the fourth flooring!

‘The factor bounced off my pal’s arm from the window and ended up working by means of the condo. He was fortunate he had an enormous sweater on, which absorbed the shock.’

Maire added: ‘Then we panicked, and we went out into the foyer as a result of our eyes have been burning.’

Not less than 15 individuals have suffered critical eye accidents throughout months of road protests in France in opposition to measures together with President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

Amongst those that have truly misplaced a watch are Jerome Rodrigues, one of many leaders of the Yellow Vest motion, which is called after the fluorescent highway jackets members put on

Because the Lyon authorities opened an enquiry, one other video shot in Paris final week confirmed law enforcement officials utilizing batons to push protesters again.

Because the protesters flood onto the streets on January 11, a flash ball abruptly hits the balcony. The filmer, who recognized solely as Marie instructed the Parisien information outlet that they have been hit by a grenade or an defensive bullet which exploded close to their window

The filmer stated the flash ball bounced off their pal’s arm from the window and ended up working by means of the condo

A spokesman for Paris prosecutors confirmed that an investigation had been opened into ‘violence dedicated by an individual holding public workplace.’

In flip, a Paris police spokesman stated such movies – which have appeared on-line and gone viral – have been usually considered ‘out of context’.

‘Police and gendarmes have been attacked by violent individuals and retaliated with tear fuel and defensive bullet launchers,’ he stated.

The defensive bullet launchers are generally known as LBDs in France, and fireplace 40-millimetre rubber balls.

A whole lot of police tear fuel cannisters are additionally used throughout all violent demonstrations, and infrequently trigger extreme accidents too.

In one other video shared on social media police in armour have been seen utilizing batons to push protesters again

Protesters lay on the bottom because the police pushed them again and the violence continued

Throughout riots throughout the nation on Saturday, President Macron’s prime minister Edouard Philippe introduced a U-turn on a transfer to boost the full-benefit retirement age to 64 from the current 62.

With a crippling transport strike additionally already in its sixth week, the brand new age restrict was withdrawn.

However the concession is not going to finish both the strike or the demonstrations.

Militant unions are demanding that Mr. Macron abandon his whole reform plan.

Mr Macron’s total plan is to exchange the present system of 42 completely different pension regimes with a single, points-based system that would be the similar for everyone.