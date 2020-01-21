January 21, 2020 | 5:08pm

A French writer has apologized after historical past books have been printed that steered the CIA orchestrated the 9/11 terror assaults, officers mentioned.

The textbooks, which have been written by Jeane-Pierre Rocher, have been printed for college students studying about 20th-century French, European and world historical past, the BBC reported.

Within the newest version, the writer wrote that US intelligence businesses “no doubt” performed a task in finishing up the 2001 assaults, in accordance with the report.

“This global event — no doubt orchestrated by the CIA (secret services) to impose American influence on the Middle East? — hit the symbols of American power on its own territory,” the web page mentioned.

One of many lecturers shared a duplicate of the textbook’s conspiracy concept on a Fb group for different educators.

“This inserted clause of his conveys a conspiracy theory you can hear in our classrooms, from some pupils’ mouths; but to find it written by a teacher and in this type of publication is unacceptable,” mentioned Bruno Modica, who runs the Fb group, Le Monde reported.

Ellipses, which printed the textbook, issued an apology on its website for the debunked declare being printed.

“This phrase which echoes conspiracy theories devoid of any factual basis should never have been used in this work,” the assertion mentioned, in accordance with the BBC. “It doesn’t reflect the editorial position either of Ellipses publications or the author.”