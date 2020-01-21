French publisher apologises for history textbook suggesting 9/11 ‘probably orchestrated by the CIA’

By Chris Dyer For Mailonline

A French writer has apologised after a historical past textbook instructed the 9/11 terror assaults had been ‘undoubtedly orchestrated by the CIA’.

The ebook known as Historical past of the 20th Century in Flash Playing cards, is geared toward undergraduate college students who examine at France’s elite ‘grandes ecoles’ universities.

Written by Jean-Pierre Rocher, a instructor of historical past and geography and a graduate of the Sciences Po college in Paris, the work was revealed in November final 12 months.

The phrase concerning the debunked conspiracy concept concerning the CIA’s involvement within the atrocity in New York in 2001 that noticed practically three,000 folks killed solely got here to gentle final week.

The daughter of a secondary college instructor purchased a duplicate and noticed the reference to the CIA.

The second airplane hitting the South Tower of the World Commerce Centre in 2001. A French textbook instructed the fear assault was ‘undoubtedly orchestrated by the CIA’

When discussing the rise of al-Qaeda and the ‘quadruple terrorist assault of 11/9 2001 on New York and Washington’, the creator makes the disputed feedback on web page 204.

It states: ‘This world occasion was undoubtedly orchestrated by the CIA (secret providers) to impose American affect on the Center East? – hit the symbols of American energy by itself territory.’

The textbook by Jean-Pierre Rocher referenced a conspiracy concept about 9/11

Ellipses, the writer of the textbook, stated on its web site that this line ought to by no means have appeared within the ebook and apologised.

It stated in French: ‘This phrase, which echoes conspiracy theories devoid of any factual foundation ought to by no means have been used on this work.

‘It doesn’t mirror the editorial line of Ellipses publications or the creator.’

A spokesman for the Clionautes affiliation for professors and geography stated the reference was posted on a Fb web page for the group and drew a number of feedback.

Bruno Modica informed Le Monde: ‘This line takes over from a conspiracy thesis that we will hear in our lessons, within the mouths of sure college students, however which is unacceptable for it to be written by a instructor and in a publication of this sort.’

Copies of the ebook which haven’t but been distributed in bookstores shall be corrected and this line about thee CIA shall be eliminated.

Brieuc Bénézer, CEO of Ellipses, added : ‘Now we have proofreading and supervision processes, however we let move this baseless sentence, towards our scientific values.

New York Metropolis law enforcement officials collect on the wreckage of the World Commerce Middle September 13, 2001 in New York

Immediately it emerged an al-Qaeda Islamist charged with plotting the September 11 assaults on the World Commerce Middle will showing court docket to face two CIA psychologists accused of torturing him.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, 55, was captured in Pakistan within the aftermath of the 2001 airplane hijackings, earlier than being locked up in the USA’ controversial Guantanamo Bay detention camp, the place he stays.

Whereas detained on the camp in Cuba, he was waterboarded and subjected to different gruelling types of ‘enhanced interrogation’ devised by psychologists James Mitchell and John ‘Bruce’ Jessen.

Mohammed faces a loss of life penalty trial in 2021, however protection attorneys are claiming his confession to the FBI shouldn’t be learn out in proof as a result of it was given beneath excessive duress.