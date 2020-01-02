January 2, 2020 | 2:41pm

A traveler walks on a empty platform at at Gare Montparnasse prepare station throughout the 29th day of transport strikes in Paris. AP

PARIS — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes in opposition to authorities plans to reform France’s retirement system marked a brand new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes within the 1980s.

The nationwide walkouts in opposition to the federal government’s pension plans began Dec. 5. On Thursday, they surpassed a 1986-1987 rail strike in longevity, a walkout that lasted 28 days on the SNCF nationwide rail firm.

The present strikes have crippled prepare and metro providers in Paris and throughout the nation over the Christmas-New Yr interval and proceed to trigger extreme disruptions.

The SNCF mentioned half of its vaunted high-speed trains weren’t operating on Thursday. Solely two automated strains have been operating usually within the Paris Metro, with providers spotty or non-existent throughout the remainder of the community.

Unions are gearing up for additional walkouts subsequent week when French faculties reopen and negotiations are set to renew with the federal government.

In a televised New Yr deal with on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his dedication to the pension overhaul however urged his authorities to “find the path of a quick compromise” with unions.

Macron stayed agency on the ideas of the reform, together with its most decried measure: elevating the eligibility age for full pensions from 62 to 64. He insisted the brand new system shall be fairer to all French employees and shall be financially sustainable. The plan goals to unite dozens of separate pension techniques into one and eradicate particular offers that allow some French transit employees retire of their 50s.