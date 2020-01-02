Frenzied Greggs fans go WILD as the bakery unveil their hotly anticipated Vegan Steak Bake

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Frenzied pastry followers are going wild on-line after Greggs unveiled its hotly-anticipated Vegan Steak Bake and introduced it might be accessible in 1,300 of its outlets immediately.

Greggs has formally confirmed the baked deal with – which incorporates 96 layers of puff pastry, bites of Quorn, diced onion and juicy gravy – is now accessible for patrons to tuck into up and down the nation for the worth of £1.55.

Forward of the launch, vegan pastry followers might hardly include their pleasure, with one tweeting: ‘Greggs vegan steak bake #Can’tWait.’

The sequel to the Excessive Avenue bakery chain’s meat-free sausage roll had been rumoured for 4 months.

Writing on-line forward of the launch, one other excited fan commented: ‘Be at liberty to hit me up for any recipe concepts or recommendation. Veganism is likely one of the finest issues I ever did. Additionally Greggs Vegan Steak Bake coming quickly, I am so gassed.’

One added: ‘Why is not Greggs vegan steak bake NOW?’

The launch comes precisely a yr after the Vegan Sausage Roll which contributed to firm gross sales rocketing up by 13.four per cent inside 12 months.

The brand new plant-based product additionally coincides with Veganuary, which sees some Brits surrender meat and animal merchandise for the subsequent month.

A launch get together was held yesterday at a Greggs in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the place one thousand followers got the chance to get pleasure from a primary style of the bake earlier than the remainder of the nation.

Treats with restricted version packaging had been additionally given away to the primary 200 prospects.

Greggs has made a retailer finder so prospects can discover their nearest department promoting them.

They are going to be on sale at its remaining 700 of its 2,00zero outlets from January 16.

A Greggs spokesman stated: ‘Greggs has lastly put an finish to months of hypothesis by confirming the drop of its Vegan Steak Bake which hits outlets immediately.

‘The brand new Vegan Steak Bake implies that the UK’s vegans, flexitarians and Meat-Free Monday advocates can get pleasure from a substitute for one in every of Greggs’ iconic menu objects.

‘The Vegan Steak Bake has been created to reflect a few of the authentic Steak Bake’s basic options, together with 96 layers of sunshine and crisp puff pastry, however as a substitute is made with Quorn items, diced onions and a gravy filling.’

They added: ‘Greggs’ Vegan Sausage Roll launched in January 2019 to crucial acclaim – changing into one in every of its quickest promoting merchandise of the final six years.

‘The Greggs product improvement workforce has been working for months on the Vegan Steak Bake recipe, recruiting an entire panel of vegan and non-vegan style testers to make sure its flavours hit the spot.’

In the meantime Greggs chief government Roger Whiteside stated: ‘Our Vegan Sausage Roll launch was an enormous success and we have been working tirelessly to broaden our vegan pleasant providing.

‘And supply extra scrumptious savoury meals on-the-go choices for folks trying to scale back their meat consumption.

‘The launch of our Vegan Steak Bake is one other key milestone on our journey to grow to be our prospects’ favorite for food-on-the-go.’

A photograph of the brand new steak bake worth signal was leaked final Friday however Greggs remained tight-lipped and would not touch upon hypothesis of when the bake would launch.

Nevertheless, it put out a teaser on its Twitter feed on Monday saying there was simply two days till a giant vegan announcement.