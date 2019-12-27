Frequent flyers vote British Airways’ ‘Club Suite’ the world’s best new business class seat

By Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Journey Editor

British Airways’ new ‘Club Suite’ has been named 2019’s ‘best new business class seat’ by those that know a factor or two about what makes a very good cabin – frequent flyers.

Over Four,500 of them voted within the UK’s largest frequent flyer web site’s inaugural airline awards, with the positioning – www.headforpoints.com – saying BA’s new enterprise class seat represents ‘a genuine step forward’.

It mentioned: ‘British Airways launched its new enterprise class Membership Suite in 2019 to huge acclaim. It will have been simple to go together with a much less formidable product since bettering on the outdated Membership World seat was not troublesome, however to its credit score BA has taken a real step ahead. Membership Suite is now arguably the perfect enterprise class seat of any European airline.

‘Having chosen to create a seat with its own door, Club Suite offers real privacy. The new suite takes its design and finishing cues from luxury car finishes, with many touches thoughtfully designed to pre-empt passengers’ needs. It is being rolled out as quickly as the seats can be manufactured, with one in three of all Heathrow long-haul flights to carry the new cabin by the end of 2020.’

MailOnline Journey wholeheartedly agrees with the award, having given the Membership Suite 5 out of 5 stars after flying in it earlier this 12 months.

We described it as a ‘game-changer’ for British Airways.

The inaugural awards, in the meantime, mentioned headforpoints.com, seeks to focus on ‘the crème de la crème of airline seats, services and lounges, along with airline and hotel reward schemes and other travel innovations that UK business and frequent travellers hold in the highest esteem’.

The 12 class winners voted for by readers had been supplemented by six ‘Editor’s Alternative’ awards for excellence.

One Editor’s Alternative went to ANA for its ‘revolutionary’ enterprise class seat ‘The Room’.

Headforpoints.com mentioned: ‘Japanese airline ANA launched a revolutionary new seat on its London to Tokyo route this 12 months, and it’s slowly being rolled out on different key routes.

‘”The Room” is an astonishingly huge seat – so huge that two folks can sit facet by facet to speak. It’s complemented by 24-inch 4K IFE screens and retractable privateness screens that may be totally closed if required.’

On Christmas Day, the award for ‘finest enterprise class seat and repair’ was introduced, with Qatar honoured for its ‘Qsuite’, which may be became a double mattress for travelling .

Headforpoints.com mentioned: ‘Whoever you fly with, you are likely to benefit from the pressure that Qatar Airways has put on other airlines to up their game.’

With 1.5million month-to-month web page views, Head for Factors claims it has the UK’s largest on-line viewers of frequent flyers.

It mentioned: ‘This discerning group of readers is perfectly placed to have an opinion when it comes to the good, the bad and the ugly of the travel industry.’

Nonetheless, Head for Factors editor and founder Rob Burgess emphasised that these awards are ‘all about the excellent’.

He mentioned: ‘Our group is continually out reviewing new merchandise and our group of readers offers fixed suggestions on their very own opinions and experiences. We thought it could be a terrific concept to host our personal awards and let our readers determine who’s the perfect of the perfect.

‘It’s been an thrilling 12 months within the enterprise journey trade, which has seen two UK airways introduce revolutionary new enterprise class suites, in addition to new and refurbished airline lounges and resorts showing on the journey panorama.

‘Being some of the most well-travelled in the UK, our readers certainly know their stuff. We’re grateful to everybody who took half within the voting.’

The Head for Factors 2019 Journey & Loyalty Awards shall be offered at a personal trade dinner at Quo Vadis in London on 13th January.

MailOnline Journey Editor Ted Thornhill, pictured, put the model new BA enterprise class cabin to the take a look at on the inaugural A350 flight from London Heathrow to Madrid