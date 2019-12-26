Fresh hope for family of mother murdered by her husband 34 years ago

By James Tozer and Ralph Blackburn For The Mail On Sunday

Revealed: 17:07 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:14 EST, 26 December 2019

The household of a mom murdered by her husband 34 years in the past have been given new hope of discovering her physique after an article within the Each day Mail resulted in a recent clue.

Russell Causley, now 76, butchered his spouse Veronica Packman, 40, in 1985 and has spent the final 23 years in jail – however will go earlier than the parole board within the new 12 months to attempt to safe his launch.

Their devastated daughter Sam Gillingham desires him to remain locked up till he reveals what he did to her mom.

The household of Veronica Packman (left with Russell Causley and their daughter), 40, have new hope of discovering her physique

Veronica’s husband Russell Causley, now 76, was convicted of killing her after she went lacking in 1985 from the household dwelling in Bournemouth

After the Mail printed her enchantment for data final month, Causley’s former cellmate revealed how the killer used to say Romney Marsh, an space of coastal wetland in Kent, as they performed Scrabble.

Helen’s Legislation that can cease killers being freed if they do not reveal the place their victims’ our bodies are will make ultimate phases by way of Parliament in January MPs will start implementing ‘Helen’s Legislation’ on their return to Parliament subsequent month. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland mentioned work so as to add the invoice to the statute books is to start out on January 7. Marie McCourt, whose 22-year-old daughter Helen was murdered by Ian Simms in 1988, was knowledgeable in a name from Mr Buckland. She known as it ‘one of the best Christmas current ever’. Mrs McCourt has been campaigning since 2015 for a change within the regulation to cease killers being freed if they don’t reveal the place a lacking homicide sufferer’s physique is situated.

Amazingly, a medium had additionally informed Mrs Gillingham to look in a spot by the ocean with the letters ‘R’ and ‘O’ in its title.

In 1984 her father moved his younger mistress, Patricia Causley, into the household dwelling, and later took her surname.

A 12 months later, Mrs Gillingham, then 16, returned from college to her Bournemouth dwelling to discover a notice, supposedly from her mom, alongside along with her marriage ceremony ring. The letter mentioned she was leaving their household.

Causley was later jailed for 2 years for making an attempt to faux his dying in a boating accident as a part of million-pound insurance coverage rip-off.

Police reopened their investigation into Mrs Packman’s disappearance following a jail cell confession the place Causley allegedly informed of the ‘good’ homicide of his ‘bitch spouse’.

He was convicted of homicide in 1996, however it was quashed in 2003.

Causley was discovered responsible at a retrial a 12 months later – after his sister mentioned she had heard him admit the killing.

Whereas the Queen’s Speech contained a invoice to maintain killers in jail till they reveal the place their victims’ our bodies are buried – often called Helen’s Legislation after murdered insurance coverage clerk Helen McCourt – Mrs Gillingham fears it could come too late for his or her household.

They’re hopeful the Romney Marsh clue might reveal extra data.