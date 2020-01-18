Fresh Snow In Shimla; Manali, Dalhousie Shiver At Sub-Zero Temperatures

Automobiles caught on a snow-laden highway in Shimla.

Shimla:

Shimla acquired recent snowfall on Saturday whereas a number of different vacationer hotspots together with Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the climate workplace stated. A number of locations throughout Himachal Pradesh additionally acquired mild rain.

As per information recorded at eight.30 am on Saturday, Kinnaur’s Kalpa acquired 24.four cm snowfall in final 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh stated.

Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong continued to be the coldest place within the state with the minimal temperature settling at minus 9.2 levels Celsius, he added.

Kalpa recorded a minimal temperature of minus four.6 levels Celsius, adopted by Manali (minus 1.four levels Celsius), Kufri (minus zero.5 levels Celsius) and Dalhousie (minus zero.four levels Celsius).

The climate workplace has forecast extra rain and snow in center and excessive hills in addition to thuder showers within the plains and low hills from January 20 to 23.