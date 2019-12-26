Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s lengthy historical past will not be really up to now…

Regardless of their messy break up almost 15 years in the past, the high-profile celeb pair has grown stronger of their friendship not too long ago, and now, “there are still some sparks flying” between them, in line with a supply. And whereas they’ve but to be romantically re-linked, or something, it appears like time has healed previous wounds right here… to say the least.

Chatting with Us Weekly, the insider revealed extra concerning the pair’s “wonderful connection,” saying (under):

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

Wow! Purely platonic, in fact, however that “flirtatious” power actually ought to increase eyebrows…

The Advert Astra star, 56, and the 50-year-old Morning Present actress have a protracted historical past collectively, in fact, having been married for 5 years earlier than divorcing in October 2005. And whereas their breakup on the time was high-profile — and dramatic, to say the least — time has softened the blow fairly a bit.

Pitt appeared at Aniston’s 50th birthday bash again in February, and made a second look on the former Mates star’s vacation occasion in her El Lay house earlier this month, too.

The insider revealed extra about that long-time-in-coming for these two as pleasant exes, including:

“It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005. This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans. Their bond is solid. They’ve come a really long way.”

They’ve come a extremely great distance, certainly.

As you’ll recall, Pitt is coming off one other notably high-profile breakup, after splitting from longtime associate Angelina Jolie — and there’s no scarcity of drama in that uncoupling.

For Aniston’s half, she is comparatively not too long ago free from ex Justin Theroux, although these two look like on notably good phrases; Theroux loved Thanksgiving with the Workplace House actress and a number of their mutual associates late final month in El Lay.

What do U take into consideration Brad and Jennifer getting nearer as soon as once more, y’all?! This may occasionally or will not be a springboard into them getting again collectively, however on the very least, it’s positively an eyebrow-raiser…

Might there be one thing else right here between these two?? Something greater than only a “solid” bond??

Sound OFF along with your opinions within the feedback (under)…