‘Friends’ and ‘Highlander’ actor Stan Kirsch has died

Actor Stan Kirsch, identified for showing in TV exhibits reminiscent of Mates and Highlander, has died aged 51.

In response to paperwork launched by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner and seen by The Impartial, the actor died at his dwelling on January 11. His demise has been dominated a suicide.

The information was shared by way of Stan Kirsch’s Fb web page.

“Dear friends, we tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th,” the assertion begins. ”We might be closed for the following two weeks as we course of and grieve. He was so beloved and we’re all simply devastated. Thanks on your understanding and respecting our privateness throughout this extremely tough time.”

Pricey pals,We tragically misplaced our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th. We might be closed for the following 2 weeks as we… Posted by Stan Kirsch on Monday, January 13, 2020

Born July 15, 1968, Kirsch discovered success enjoying Richie Ryan within the Highlander TV present Highlander: The Collection. Launched in 1992, he stored the function for 5 of the present’s six seasons.

Mates followers may keep in mind him as Ethan, Monica’s underage love curiosity, from the season one episode ‘The One With the Ick Factor’. Unaware of his age, Monica (performed by Courtney Cox) begins courting him earlier than discovering that he’s simply 17-years-old.

Kirsch additionally starred in TV exhibits reminiscent of JAG and Invincible.

It is a creating story and might be up to date.