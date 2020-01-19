‘Friends’ co-creator Marta Kauffman admits she “doesn’t know” whether reunion special will happen

Associates co-creator Marta Kauffman has mentioned that she “doesn’t know” whether or not the much-anticipated reunion particular of the enduring ’90s sitcom will occur.

This week, it was revealed that discussions over the present’s return had hit a snag over monetary disagreements, and Kauffman has now thrown the concept of a reunion into additional doubt.

Talking in Los Angeles, Kauffman requested by PA about the opportunity of a Associates reunion particular.

“I don’t know,” she replied merely. “That is the honest answer, I don’t know. People are talking about it, but I don’t know if it’s actually going to happen.”

The forged of ‘Friends’

Kauffman was talking on the Producers Guild Awards as she picked up the Norman Lear Achievement Award.

“The show lived its life,” she added. “It was ready, it was time for it to be done. It’s about that time in your life when your friends are your family. And once they start having family it moves past that.”

HBO Max’s chief inventive officer mentioned this week that the probability of the particular is “just maybe.”

Again in November of final yr, it was revealed that a full Associates reunion particular was within the works to have fun the 25th anniversary of the enduring sitcom, although Kauffman and her co-creator David Crane beforehand mentioned they might by no means reboot the present.

“Why mess up a good thing?” Kauffman mentioned in 2019. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”