Friends, co-workers launch their SecondAct with startup aimed at women making mid-life changes

Barbara Brooks and Guadalupe Hirt labored in solo careers after which with one another earlier than attempting to return to the company world. When that didn’t pan out, the buddies teamed up once more, this time to begin what they hope shall be a motion for folks like them — SecondAct/Girls.

For Brooks, the enterprise was “an idea that had been sitting on the shelf” for some time. For Hirt, organizing a girls’s enterprise occasion was one thing she agreed to assist her pal with.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit SecondAct Girls founder Barbara Brooks works at her laptop together with her canine Riley, on the desk, in her workplace on November 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit)

“I said, ‘I’ll give you 20% of my time. That’s all I got.’ It wasn’t a passion for me at the time,” Hirt mentioned.

After which it was.

Co-founders Brooks and Hirt formally began SecondAct in July 2018 to offer girls 40 years and older with help, sources and applications to assist them to modify careers, begin their very own companies or make the modifications they need to make of their jobs and lives. Their first massive occasion, “BizLifeCon,” drew 125 girls in Denver Nov. 1.

Brooks, who had labored on her personal and with Hirt in advertising and marketing, pursued her concept for a woman-focused enterprise convention after getting turned down for company jobs. She chalked up her state of affairs to ageism; she was 51.

“It’s not anything you can put your finger on. It’s the actions. It’s the tone of the voice on the phone,” mentioned Brooks, now 53. “You’re either too experienced or you don’t have enough experience when you know that you have the experience.”

It’s not getting referred to as again for the second or third interview whenever you at all times used to get these calls. Brooks grew decided to beat the “isms,” together with sexism and ageism, by constructing a community of ladies.

Hirt, who’s 46, was working into the identical partitions when she needed to re-enter the company world. She had labored by herself and with Brooks in advertising and marketing and public relations. She then shifted to her “passion project”: a short-subject documentary on being a toddler of immigrants and a workbook primarily based on the documentary to make use of within the classroom.

“I started to second guess myself and I was like, ‘Wow.’ I’m actually experiencing what (Brooks) is trying to address with the community she’s trying to build, to help these women recognize that it’s not them. They’re not broken,” Hirt mentioned.

Hirt jumped on board and have become a co-founder of SecondAct/Girls. The group had a showcase session throughout Denver Startup Week in September. Among the many girls talking on the standing-room-only gathering had been Audrey Walters, 44, and Jenny Gilbert, 48. The buddies mixed their expertise in public talking, communications and schooling to begin a enterprise that organizes movie-making and video courses for after-school actions and summer time camps for kids. Discuss to the Digicam, which the 2 have began to franchise, is geared toward boosting kids’s communication abilities and confidence.

Gilbert and Walters, who’ve recognized one another since their kids had been in grade faculty, joke about how they’re past their second acts.

“It’s actually like our third or fourth act, but this is the one that’s for keeps,” mentioned Walters, an actor who has labored as a media coach and children’ expertise agent.

Gilbert has been an educator and public talking coach for professionals and executives. She and Walter explored beginning a enterprise after speaking about how children are buried of their telephones and different gadgets a lot of the time.

“We both had taken time off and really wanted to be home with our kids. I think we each had many different hats,” Gilbert mentioned. “All of those different pieces together helped us realize we have passion and wanted to give passion back. And everything kept leading us back to kids.”

Walters and Gilbert have contracts with public faculty districts, non-public faculties and group facilities. They’ve piloted this system in Albuquerque, N.M., San Antonio and Orlando, Fla. They teamed up with SecondAct on the latest convention to work with girls on movies.

“A lot of women our age are a little lost, having to do conference calls on Zoom, interviewing for jobs on camera,” Walters mentioned.

Caroline Lofts , a London native, met Brooks and Hirt at one of many brainstorming periods earlier than SecondAct was launched.

“I’m not big on events at all. In fact, I hate them,” mentioned Lofts, who remembers attendees exclaiming issues like “Yay, ageless!”

“I’m British, so anything that’s kind of beyond just, ‘Yes, I exist,’ ” is uncomfortable, Lofts mentioned.

Judith Kohler, The Denver Submit Barbara Brooks, far proper, speaks Wednesday on the Denver Startup Week occasion “Women Starting Up Over 40.” Brooks is co-founder of the group SecondActWomen.

Nonetheless, she ended up inviting Brooks and Hirt to find SecondAct/Girls in one of many WorkAbility co-working websites she and her household owns and runs. She mentioned she may see the startup wasn’t nearly “We are women, hear us roar!”

“It’s about we are a really great resource for women. We come with years and years of experience from all walks of life, from all different industries, from all different aspects of business and we’re not going to tear you down. We’re not in a situation where there’s room for just one success and therefore everyone else must be stepped on to get there,” added Lofts, CEO of WorkAbility.

Lofts is in her personal second act. The 42-year-old was within the music and leisure enterprise earlier than, as she described it, changing into “irrelevant and unseen and invisible” as she obtained older and have become a mom. Brooks, Hirt and others concerned in SecondAct have consistently pushed her out of her shell, Lofts mentioned.

Hirt mentioned she and Brooks acknowledge that males face a number of the identical challenges and that ageism is a societal downside.

“We don’t know when it became a social norm for age to define a person’s abilities,” Hirt mentioned. “We don’t know when the period of time came when all of a sudden you hit a certain age and you’re no longer valuable.”

Nonetheless, as difficult as it may be for males, Hirt believes it’s “two to three times more intense for women.”

“You just look at pay equity, look at the number of women that sit on the boards. You look at the women who lead Fortune 500 companies and we pale in comparison to our male counterparts,” Hirt mentioned.

Katica Roy, founder and CEO of Denver-based Pipeline Fairness, wrote in a March 17 article within the journal Quick Firm that the variety of feminine CEOs of Fortune 500 corporations has dropped by 14% since 2017. At this price, it can take seven years to realize gender fairness in North America and 47 years globally, wrote Roy, an economist whose know-how firm works with companies on closing the gender hole.

Closing the pay hole between women and men may add $2 trillion to the U.S. Home Gross Product, in accordance with Roy’s article.

Brooks and Hirt need to take the Denver-based SecondAct/Girls nationwide in 2020. They need to deal with ageism in addition to the shortage of funding for startup corporations.

“The company is all about events and education, providing workshops, masterminding sessions, consulting, providing experts to help women stay relevant, become relevant, get hired, get promoted, pivot careers, if they’re looking to do that, and start or grow their business,” Brooks mentioned.

Ultimately, Hirt mentioned the purpose is for SecondAct to do its personal sort of pivot. “We hope to one day have our mission change because ageism is no longer an issue.”