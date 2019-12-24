Friends is leaving Netflix in one week

382997 01: From l-r: Lisa Kudrow (as Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel) and Courteney Cox (as Monica) act in a scene from “Friends” (Season 7, “The One With The Nap Partners”). (Photograph by NBC/Newsmakers)

Mates is leaving Netflix very quickly. Sadly, the ultimate day to look at the sequence on Netflix will probably be Jan. 31, 2019, New 12 months’s Eve.

You solely have one week left to stream Mates on Netflix. Mates is scheduled to depart Netflix on Jan. 1, 2020, which means the ultimate day to look at the sequence is on New 12 months’s Eve.

Though the exact time the present leaves Netflix is unconfirmed, we imagine the sequence leaves Netflix at midnight PT on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Three hours after the ball drops in New York Metropolis, Mates will disappear from the streaming service.

The hit comedy sequence starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBland has been accessible to stream on Netflix for 5 years. The streaming service added all 10 seasons of Mates method again in 2015.

Initially, the present was supposed to depart Netflix 4 years from the date it was added, which might have been Jan. 1, 2019. The present even had a warning that it could be leaving the streaming service on the finish of final yr. Ultimately, Netflix and Warner Bros. TV, which owns the rights to the sequence, have been in a position to come to a really costly settlement to maintain the present on Netflix for all of 2019.

After the sequence leaves Netflix, it will likely be shifting to HBO Max, which is the brand new Warner Media streaming service that’s scheduled to launch within the spring of 2020. Meaning you received’t be capable to stream the sequence for just a few months.

I’ve seen lots of people blaming Netflix for the present leaving, and I don’t assume that’s actually all that honest. Netflix doubtless paid extra loads to license the sequence for 5 years. And, they might have most likely stored paying roughly $100 million per yr to maintain licensing the sequence into the longer term.

Warner Bros. TV is licensing the rights to its dad or mum firm’s streaming service for 5 years for $425 million. That’s greater than Netflix would and possibly might have paid.

In keeping with Binge Clock, there’s nonetheless time to look at Mates on Netflix. The sequence takes roughly 5 days to stream, so you’ll be able to binge-watch your method by Mates in case you’re doing, principally, nothing else this week!

We’ll remind you to look at Mates one final time earlier than the sequence leaves the streaming service.