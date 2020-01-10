Friends mourn loss of Canadian newlyweds killed in Ukrainian plane crash

Only a week after tying the knot in entrance of household and buddies in Tehran, a Canadian couple described as “the kindest souls” perished aboard the doomed Ukrainian airliner that crashed close to the capital.

“They were basically the kindest souls that I knew,” Amir Forouzandeh, a good friend of the tragic couple, advised CTV Information. “Honestly, if you met them even once you could tell that these two belong together for sure.”

Pouneh Gorji, 25, and Arash Pourzarabi, 26, of Edmonton, each pc engineers who had been pursuing graduate levels on the College of Alberta, had been trying ahead to beginning their lives after getting married Jan. 1, in keeping with the outlet.

As an alternative, they had been among the many 176 individuals who misplaced their lives when Ukraine Worldwide Airways’ Flight 752 went down — apparently shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile, although the Islamic republic disputes the claims.

Gorji’s highschool pal and college classmate Farnaz Kohankhaki was overcome with grief when she returned to Canada after attending the marriage, in keeping with Maclean’s Journal.

“It was a big wedding. They were really happy,” Kohankhaki recalled, saying Gorji had worn a marriage costume she had purchased along with her buddies in Edmonton.

The newlyweds had been trying ahead to finishing their PhDs, their good friend Tina Baghaee mentioned, in keeping with the information outlet.

“Every day I’m going to see their house and I don’t know how I’m going to feel about that,” mentioned Baghaee, who lives throughout the road from the couple’s dwelling.

Gorji was a part of a group researching new IT applied sciences for well being care in Canada, whereas her husband was researching synthetic intelligence on the College of Alberta, in keeping with the information outlet.

Pourzarabi proposed to Gorji in Edmonton in August, when he shocked Gorji with a hoop he had picked out earlier with buddies.

Baghaee fondly recalled accompanying Gorji to purchase her marriage ceremony costume with all her buddies in an Edmonton bridal store.

“They were so excited,” Baghaee mentioned. “I feel like they’re coming back and this is not true. I haven’t accepted it yet.”

College of Alberta President David Turpin additionally mourned the couple in an announcement, in keeping with CNN.

“We are grieving for lost colleagues, classmates, teachers, and mentors, as well as loved ones, family, friends, and roommates,” Turpin mentioned. “We will feel their loss — and the aftermath of this tragedy — for many years to come.”

Remembrances additionally had been posted on Fb, together with a message from the Russ Greiner Lab.

“Yesterday, we said goodbye to one of the most beloved members of our lab: Pouneh Gorji, and her husband Arash Pourzarabi. Both were wonderful people and brilliant scientists,” it mentioned. “Our hearts are broken, but we will always cherish all the moments that we lived together. We will always remember you. Farewell, beloved friends.”