Friends raise funds for family of worker found dead at Dagmar Ski Resort

Associates of a Dagmar Ski Resort worker have began a GoFundMe to assist the person’s household after his tragic demise.

Wade Hartin, 40 — who labored as a snow grooming machine operator — was discovered lifeless on the resort on Tuesday.

“Wade would do anything for anyone, including giving his shirt off his back,” the GoFundMe description reads. “(All) Wade Hartin wanted was to be a daddy — and he would have been the best.”

The demise is being investigated by the Ministry of Labour.

“Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the worker who passed away,” ministry spokesman Gloria Yip stated, based on the Peterborough Examiner.

Hartin was married to his spouse, Emily, for 5 years. And he or she is pregnant with their first youngster.

“Wade’s love for family, friends and snowboarding will be carried on by many,” Shayne Hartin, Wade’s older brother, instructed the Examiner.

“This sudden death has left everyone trying to find answers and we will all miss his big hugs, witty sense of humour and larger than life personality,” Shayne stated.

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe marketing campaign had raised $35,000 of it’s $40,000 purpose.

