‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow post reunion selfie

Jennifer Aniston was noticeably absent from the Critics’ Selection Awards on Sunday evening, however later advised her Instagram followers she’d missed the ceremony to spend time with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The 50-year-old actress took to the social media website to share an image of herself with Courteney and Lisa, with whom she starred in hit TV present Pals, alongside the caption: “Hi from the girls across the hall.”

The picture confirmed Jennifer standing behind her associates together with her arms slung round every’s shoulders, because the trio loved dinner out at an unspecified restaurant.

It comes simply months after the display star broke the Web when she joined Instagram and shared her first image on the location – a snap of herself with all 5 of her former Pals co-stars, together with David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Jennifer wasn’t the one well-known face to overlook the Critics’ Selection Awards. Brad Pitt was additionally absent, regardless of choosing up the Finest Supporting Actor gong for his position in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood. Whereas director Quentin Tarantino inspired younger star, Julia Butters, to take to the stage to just accept the award, she was too shy, which means the filmmaker collected the prize on Brad’s behalf.

Michelle Williams additionally missed the awards ceremony, though she was named Finest Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv for her position in Fosse/Verdon.

Saying her because the winner of the award, presenter Bradley Whitford joked she “didn’t care enough” to attend the ceremony and choose up the gong herself.