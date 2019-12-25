‘Friends’ theme tune writer Allee Willis has died

Allee Willis, the songwriter who wrote the theme tune for US sitcom Associates, has died aged 72.

The Detroit-born musician suffered a sudden coronary heart assault and died yesterday (December 24). Her accomplice Prudence Fenton paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing: “Rest in Boogie Wonderland.”

Willis co-wrote ‘I’ll Be There For You’, which went on to be recorded by The Rembrandts, with Associates creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman in 1995. She was nominated for an Emmy for the monitor in the identical yr, lacking out on the award to the theme for Star Trek: Voyager.

The songwriter moved to New York in 1969 the place she labored as a copywriter at Columbia and Epic Information, getting her begin as a songwriter three years later. Since then, songs penned by her have reportedly offered greater than 60 million data world wide, whereas she was additionally nominated for 2 Grammys for her work on the soundtracks for Beverly Hills Cop and the musical model of The Shade Purple.

Willis was additionally answerable for tracks equivalent to Earth, Wind & Fireplace’s ‘September’ and ‘Boogie Wonderland’, Pet Store Boys’ Dusty Springfield collaboration ‘What Have I Done To Deserve This’, and the Pointer Sisters’ ‘Neutron Dance’. She described ‘September as being “that song that when people found out I’d written that, they just go, ‘Oh my God’ and then tell me in some form how happy that song makes them every time they hear it.”

In her profession, she additionally collaborated with the likes of Herbie Hancock, James Brown, and Bob Dylan, and wrote the theme tune for The Karate Child in Joe Esposito’s ‘You’re The Greatest’. She was lately pictured working with Massive Sean. In 2018, Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Corridor Of Fame.

Willis is survived by her brother Kent, sister Marlin Frost, and niece Mandy Becker.

Tributes are being shared to Willis on social media, with the Pointer Sisters tweeting: “Hit making songwriter ALLEE WILLIS has handed away. Condolences to mates, household and followers. Gratitude & respect for her work & enjoyable, festive & creative persona. Amongst a few of the songs of hers we recorded was our oh so enjoyable & beloved NEUTRON DANCE”.

Questlove paid his respects on Instagram, writing: “She was truly the Best! Around! And no spirit will ever keep your songs down…your words Lead Us On all night long….& thats All That Matters To Me….you were a strange beautiful soul Allee Willis we are all the better for your words. Rest in melody.”

Hit making songwriter ALLEE WILLIS has handed away. Condolences to mates, household and followers. Gratitude & respect for her work & enjoyable, festive & creative persona. Amongst a few of the songs of hers we recorded was our oh so enjoyable & beloved NEUTRON DANCE ❤️❤️❤️😢. pic.twitter.com/wRcFT8vXkb — The Pointer Sisters (@PointerOfficial) December 25, 2019

Was solely considering yesterday that September by Earth Wind And Fireplace is among the best data ever made and in the present day unhappy information that Allee Willis who co-wrote it ( additionally Boogie Wonderland and Associates) has died. Crack open the sherry and play it — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) December 25, 2019

RIP @AlleeWillis who i wrote the just about unknown tune “wait and see” on my first album in 1980. It was nice enjoyable hanging out pricey Allee. #AlleeWillis — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2019