Fringe Group Owns JNU Attack; Claim Being Probed, Say Government Sources

JNU mob assault: Pinky Chaudhary of the Hindu Raksha Dal mentioned their staff have been accountable

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police are wanting right into a declare by a fringe group’s chief that owned duty for the vicious masked mob assault at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Sunday evening, sources mentioned. Pinky Chaudhary of the Hindu Raksha Dal has taken “full responsibility” of the mob assault that left over 30 injured.

“JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities. We can’t tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers,” Mr Chaudhary advised information company ANI.

Critics say the perimeter group could also be working to deflect allegations towards the BJP-linked college students’ group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Delhi Police are additionally utilizing face-recognition software program to id the masked individuals who got here armed with sticks and sharp weapons, individuals with direct information of the matter mentioned. The police are scanning a number of video clips to unmask the attackers, who charged at college students and professors after sunset on the campus.

JNU mob assault: Folks carrying masks and armed with sticks stand at a hostel hall

A facial recognition system makes use of biometrics to map facial options from or video and compares the data with a database of identified faces to discover a match.

A number of images and movies of the mob assault at JNU present individuals carrying face masks standing within the corridors of the hostels, with sledgehammers of their arms.

The JNU College students’ Union, whose chief Aishe Ghosh was seen with blood trickling down her face, has accused the ABVP of main the evening assault. The ABVP has denied the allegation, and pinned the assault on the Left.

Within the flood of video and pictures rising from Sunday evening’s mob assault, one visible path seems to hyperlink the ABVP to the assault. In a single picture, a younger man recognized as Vikas Patel, a member of ABVP’s JNU govt committee, is seen with a bunch of round a dozen younger males armed with lathis.

A First Data Report (FIR) has been filed towards the JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh, who was injured within the assault, and 19 others for allegedly vandalising the college server room and attacking safety guards on Saturday.

The FIR, filed at eight:43 pm on Sunday – across the time Ms Ghosh and different JNU college students have been being brutally attacked by the masked mob – claims she “indulged in physical violence”, “pushed lady guards” and “threatened” guards. A second FIR – additionally concerning the server room incident – had been filed on Friday, however would not title Ms Ghosh.

On criticism over the police coming into Jamia Millia Islamia College with out permission, whereas going inside JNU with the administration’s nod, sources within the authorities mentioned there is a distinction between the 2 incidents. “In Jamia, police were targeted and attacked. Students were throwing stones and other sharp objects on policemen. But in JNU, initially the tension was between two groups,” a senior authorities official mentioned.

The official mentioned the police had reached JNU in afternoon after getting misery calls on the management room. “But JNU VC (nice chancellor) did not give permission to enter the campus, so senior officers came back. It’s only when violence escalated the police requested the VC to allow them to enter the campus,” the official mentioned.