January 12, 2020 | 1:32pm | Up to date January 12, 2020 | 1:33pm

The brand new beds for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo JIJI PRESS/AFP through Getty Pictures

2020 Olympic rivals will be capable to go for gold between the sheets of the controversial cardboard beds in Tokyo’s Athletes Village — as long as they don’t have threesomes, the producer says.

Organizers unveiled the recyclable sleeping preparations Thursday, claiming the brand new furnishings have been “stronger than wooden beds.”

However the eco-friendly options have been met with skepticism by athletes trying to make the most of the village’s well-known free condoms.

“Great gesture…until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use,” tweeted Australian basketball participant Andrew Bogut, who previously performed for the Golden State Warriors.

However the mattress’s producer assured the athletes that they’ll face up to round 400 kilos — that means intercourse is protected as long as it’s solely between two individuals.

“We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” an Airweave spokesperson informed Agence France-Presse. “As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.”

Athletes Village is infamous as a hotbed for hookups, with hundreds of condoms reportedly doled out to rivals at each video games.

Following the 2016 video games in Rio, rubber firms claimed they handed out 450,000 prophylactics for the occasion.

With Submit wires