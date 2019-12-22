From a celebrity toast to fireworks, here’s how Colorado ski areas are celebrating New Year’s Eve

Telluride is one in all many Colorado resorts that commemorate New Yr’s Eve with fireworks and a torchlight parade. (Supplied by Telluride Ski Resort)

Torchlight parades with fireworks? Signal us up. Take a look at these and extra New Yr’s Eve festivities beneath:

Glenwood Springs: Soak within the new yr on the Glenwood Sizzling Springs Resort (the large pool shall be open till 1 a.m.), and watch fireworks being launched on the opposite aspect of the Colorado River, beginning at 10 p.m.

Aspen Snowmass: On the town, there’s a lengthy listing of particular New Yr’s Eve dinners, events and occasions, together with fireworks over Aspen Mountain at eight p.m. and once more at midnight. For extra particulars, seek the advice of the Aspen Chamber Resort Affiliation (aspenchamber.org/New-Years-Eve). Over at Snowmass, there shall be caroling, a torchlight parade with fireworks and a Roaring 20s New Yr’s Eve occasion within the base village.

Purgatory: There shall be a buffet-style dinner at Hoody’s Basecamp Lodge (5-10 p.m.); Youngsters’ Night time Out (5:30-10 p.m.) at slopeside youngster care with pizza, arts and crafts, video games and films; fireworks and torchlight parade (6-6:30 p.m.); and a New Yr’s Eve occasion at Purgy’s with dancing and dwell music (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.).

Copper Mountain: A USASA rail jam contest for snowboarders and freeskiers shall be held through the day from 10 a.m. to Four p.m. A torchlight parade begins at 6 p.m., and fireworks at 10. Eating choices embody a Moonlight Dine & Ski feast on the mid-mountain lodge, Solitude Station, (6 to 9 p.m.) with music and champagne toast, adopted by a ski down the mountain to the Middle Village through moonlight. Take into account that solely a few quarter of the moon shall be seen, so deliver a headlamp.

Beaver Creek: Premium eating on the Park Hyatt will embody a celebratory toast at 10 p.m., marking the arrival of the brand new yr on East Coast time (so that you don’t have to remain up previous your bedtime). Eating choices embody a buffet for normal admission and VIP tables with private waiters.

Keystone: There shall be a 9 p.m. fireworks show at Lakeside Village, a particular New Yr’s Eve prime rib buffet dinner on the Edgewater Cafe (for reservations, name 970-496-4386), and dwell music with dancing and full bar on the Journey Middle.

Vail: A torchlight parade and fireworks present is deliberate at Golden Peak, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Breckenridge: For youths, there shall be a Glow Worm ski parade on the backside of Peak 9, open to children Four-14 who’re assured using a platter pull and snowboarding the underside of a newbie path at the hours of darkness. (Follow runs start at Four:45 p.m., the solar units at Four:50 p.m., and the parade begins at 5:15 p.m.) Youngsters will get glow sticks, sizzling chocolate and snacks. A torchlight parade of ski and snowboard instructors will observe at 6 p.m.

Steamboat: A torchlight parade and fireworks beginning at 5:30 p.m. are deliberate, with a family-friendly New Yr’s Eve occasion from 5:30 to eight:30 p.m. on the Thunderhead Lodge on the prime of the gondola. Go to steamboat.com for particulars and tickets.

Monarch: From three to six p.m., get pleasure from dwell music, a torchlight parade and fireworks, in addition to drink specials.

Crested Butte: Collect at Butte 66 at 5:30 p.m. to observe Crested Butte instructors descend the mountain in a torchlight parade, adopted by fireworks.