From Ala Vaikunthapuramlo to RRR, here are few of the most-awaited Telugu films of the year

Followers of the Telugu movie business are awaiting the discharge of some movies this 12 months for which they’ve been ready for a very long time. And because the 12 months has begun, the Sankranti race goes to start out quickly, and can lay the trail for a lot of extra movies to launch, all year long.

Listed below are among the most-awaited movies of the 12 months:

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo

After a spot of just about two years, Trendy Star Allu Arjun is again with Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which is directed by none aside from Trivikram Srinivas, who’s well-liked for the superb dialogues he writes. The movie is slated for launch on January 12 and it’s mentioned that it will likely be preponed to January 10. Followers of Allu Arjun have been desperately ready for this movie and the thrill is already excessive and constructive. The movie has Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth and others as part of the massive solid.

Sarileru Nekevaru

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi’s mixture is one thing the audiences have been trying ahead to observe on the large screens. Anil is thought for making movies which is able to make the viewers fall of their seat with laughter. On the similar time, the final time Mahesh was seen doing a little comedy was in Dookudu. Additionally, the movie marks the comeback of Vijayashanti, who’s popularly referred to as Girl Amitabh, Sangeetha and Bandla Ganesh as nicely. Mahesh is seen enjoying an Military official and even that’s his first time. Properly, the checklist goes on, and the movie is slated for launch on January 11.

Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti in Sarileru Nekevaru.Twitter

96 Telugu remake

This movie is one thing many Telugu audiences are ready to observe. The remake of Tamil blockbuster movie 96 has Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles and is directed by Prem Kumar, who directed unique model. Tentatively, the movie is titled Janaki Devi and expectations on the movie are excessive already. It’s slated for launch on February 14.

SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and DVV Danayya at RRR film launchTwitter

RRR

For this movie, followers of Rajamouli, all through the world are ready. Baahubali took him to heights and now, it’s anticipated that even RRR will probably be of such class and charisma. The movie has Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR, one of the crucial awaited combos of Telugu movie business. Additionally, it has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, Satya Dev and plenty of Irish actors. It’s being produced underneath a finances of Rs 350 Cr and all eyes are on it. The movie is slated for launch on July 30.

Jaan

Saaho failed in residing as much as the expectations of the audiences. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which was directed by Sujeeth Signal failed on the field workplace in garnering collections and impressing the audiences as nicely. And now, he’ll subsequent be seen in Jaan, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas will probably be seen in a love story after a very long time and on this movie, he will probably be seen enjoying a palm reader. It’s anticipated to launch in October, 2020.

Chiranjeevi- Koratala Siva’s untitled venture

This movie marks the 152nd movie of Chiranjeevi and his first-time collaboration with blockbuster director Koratala Siva. The movie went on flooring on January 2nd and is being produced by Ram Charan Tej in collaboration with Matinee Entertainments. Trisha is enjoying the main woman on this movie which is anticipated to be releasing on August 14.