From Disco Raja to World Famous Lover: Here are the Telugu films you can watch this year

Ravi Teja in Disco Raja.PR Handout

As Sankranti filmy fever has come to an finish, lastly, it is time for all these Telugu film buffs to gear up for the subsequent set of movies, that are going to launch in a month from now. Additionally, these movies are few of the most-awaited movies of the 12 months.

Disco Raja: Ravi Teja is all set to entertain and enthral the audiences along with his efficiency as soon as once more. Directed by VI Anand, Disco Raja is produced by Ram Talluri. The movie has Paayal Rajput and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. The makers have launched two totally different teasers of the movie they usually have gone viral for all the correct causes, by growing expectations on the movies. In a by no means earlier than seen position, this movie belongs to a science and fiction style. The movie is all set to launch on January 24.

Nishabdam: This thriller goes to hit the screens on January 31 and is a Hollywood crossover movie which is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. With Anushka Shetty and Ranganathan Madhavan in lead roles, the movie has Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala additionally in supporting roles. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is taking part in a key position on this movie. Additionally, Nishabdam goes to launch in a number of languages.

First look poster of Jaanu.PR Handout

Jaanu: Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96 film is titled Jaanu and expectations on this movie are excessive. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni have stepped into the position of Ram and Jaanu respectively. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha have performed the lead roles in unique movie. The movie is slated for launch on February 7. This movie has an enormous fan base and there are various people who find themselves ready for the discharge of the movie. Prem Kumar, who directed the unique model, has helmed the remake model too.

Collage of assorted stills from World Well-known Lover.PR Handout

World Well-known Lover: To all these followers of Vijay Deverakonda, this movie goes to be a deal with. World Well-known Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav of Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju fame. The movie has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. This romantic drama options Vijay in numerous characters and it’s mentioned to be an anthology, and is slated for launch on February 14. The teaser of this flick was unveiled lately and it gave the impression to be extra like a reloaded and improvised model of Arjun Reddy.