From DRDO’s inauguration to farmers issues: Here’s PM Modi’s Karnataka visit itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to go to Bengaluru on January 2 on a 2-day go to to Karnataka for varied official engagements. From releasing the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) to the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress; From distributing awards to inaugurating DRDO Younger Scientists’ Lab, here’s a record of what’s anticipated throughout PM Modi’s go to to the southern state.

Inauguration of 5 DRDO Younger Scientists Labs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to dedicate 5 DRDO Younger Scientists Laboratories. PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the event on the Aeronautical Improvement Institution in Bengaluru throughout his two-day go to starting January 2.

DRDO may even showcase a few of its modern merchandise to the Prime Minister at an Exhibition on the event. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy might be current on the event.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan)

The Prime Minister will launch the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) of Rs 2,000 on January three. In response to an official assertion, it will profit roughly 6 crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister may even hand over Certificates to beneficiaries underneath PM Kisan from eight States/UTs.

Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public assembly in Tumkuru. He may even give away Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for progressive farmers.

Inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega summit at an enormous makeshift corridor within the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) campus on town’s northern outskirts. He may even tackle the gathering on the GKVK campus on the state-run College of Agricultural Sciences (UAS). Beforehand, PM Modi inaugurated the 103rd session at Mysuru on January three, 2016.

PM Modi’s 2-day Karnataka go to itinerary:

In response to the state Info Division, right here is the entire schedule of Prime Minister’s 2-day Karnataka go to: