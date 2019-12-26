From F2 to Prathi Roju Pandage, list of hit, super-hit and blockbuster Telugu movies of 2019

Hit Tollywood films of 2019Collage of pictures taken from Twitter and Fb

F2 – Enjoyable and Frustration, iSmart Shankar, Oh Child, Majili, Maharshi and Prathi Roju Pandage have made excellent collections on the worldwide field workplace and emerged because the hit, super-hit and blockbuster Tollywood/Telugu films of 2019.

Like earlier years, 2019 has not been a beneficial yr for the Telugu movie business, which suffered a giant setback with a collection of big-ticket films failing to make the anticipated quantity of collections. Movies Saaho, Sye Raa, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Expensive Comrade, NTR Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu tanked on the field workplace and incurred big losses to Tollywood, which launched over 150 flicks together with some dubbed ones on this yr.

The attention-grabbing factor is that just like the earlier yr, this yr has been a most fruitful yr for the makers of the small and medium funds films, which closely relied upon their content material for achievement. Model-new scripts with good screenplays have labored wonders on the

The yr started with the discharge of three hyped movies in the course of the Sankranti pageant. Two of them have been flops on the field workplace, whereas the third one emerged because the blockbuster success. The yr is ending in an identical means with considered one of two big-ticket releases bombing on the field workplace, whereas the opposite heads to change into a super-hit movie.

Verify the record right here:

We convey you the record of the hit, super-hit and blockbuster Tollywood/Telugu films of 2019, the costs of their theatrical rights, earnings, distributors share and income. These numbers are primarily based on varied sources they usually could not match with the precise collections. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.

Rank Film Gross Earnings Rights Restoration (%) Standing 1 Maharshi 168.20 100.54 100.00 100.54 Hit 2 F2 127.20 79.00 32.00 246.87 Blockbuster three Majili 65.90 37.20 22.00 169.00 Superhit four iSmart Shankar 59.50 36.40 20.00 182.00 Superhit 5 Jersey 48.00 28.10 27.00 104.00 Hit 6 Gaddhalakonda Ganesh 42.50 25.15 25.00 100.60 Hit 7 Oh Child 33.90 18.00 10.00 180.00 Superhit eight Prathi Roju Pandage 33.80 18.43 18.00 102.38 Superhit* 9 Chitralahari 27.10 15.00 14.00 107.00 Hit 10 Evaru 21.12 11.66 10.00 116.60 hit 11 118 20.80 10.55 10.00 105.50 Hit 12 Arjun Suravaram 16.26 9.51 6.00 152.50 Superhit 13 Raju Gari Gadhi three 12.14 7.00 6.00 116.66 Hit

* Prathi Roju Pandage recovered 100 p.c of its distributor’s investments in six days. It’s positive to change into a brilliant hit within the coming days.