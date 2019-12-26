From F2 to Prathi Roju Pandage, list of hit, super-hit and blockbuster Telugu movies of 2019

F2 – Enjoyable and Frustration, iSmart Shankar, Oh Child, Majili, Maharshi and Prathi Roju Pandage are a few of the Tollywood/Telugu films, which hit, super-hit and blockbuster of 2019 on the worldwide field workplace.
Like earlier years, 2019 has not been a beneficial yr for the Telugu movie business, which suffered a giant setback with a collection of big-ticket films failing to make the anticipated quantity of collections. Movies Saaho, Sye Raa, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Expensive Comrade, NTR Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu tanked on the field workplace and incurred big losses to Tollywood, which launched over 150 flicks together with some dubbed ones on this yr.
The attention-grabbing factor is that just like the earlier yr, this yr has been a most fruitful yr for the makers of the small and medium funds films, which closely relied upon their content material for achievement. Model-new scripts with good screenplays have labored wonders on the
The yr started with the discharge of three hyped movies in the course of the Sankranti pageant. Two of them have been flops on the field workplace, whereas the third one emerged because the blockbuster success. The yr is ending in an identical means with considered one of two big-ticket releases bombing on the field workplace, whereas the opposite heads to change into a super-hit movie.
Verify the record right here:
We convey you the record of the hit, super-hit and blockbuster Tollywood/Telugu films of 2019, the costs of their theatrical rights, earnings, distributors share and income. These numbers are primarily based on varied sources they usually could not match with the precise collections. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.
|Rank
|Film
|Gross
|Earnings
|Rights
|Restoration (%)
|Standing
|1
|Maharshi
|168.20
|100.54
|100.00
|100.54
|Hit
|2
|F2
|127.20
|79.00
|32.00
|246.87
|Blockbuster
|three
|Majili
|65.90
|37.20
|22.00
|169.00
|Superhit
|four
|iSmart Shankar
|59.50
|36.40
|20.00
|182.00
|Superhit
|5
|Jersey
|48.00
|28.10
|27.00
|104.00
|Hit
|6
|Gaddhalakonda Ganesh
|42.50
|25.15
|25.00
|100.60
|Hit
|7
|Oh Child
|33.90
|18.00
|10.00
|180.00
|Superhit
|eight
|Prathi Roju Pandage
|33.80
|18.43
|18.00
|102.38
|Superhit*
|9
|Chitralahari
|27.10
|15.00
|14.00
|107.00
|Hit
|10
|Evaru
|21.12
|11.66
|10.00
|116.60
|hit
|11
|118
|20.80
|10.55
|10.00
|105.50
|Hit
|12
|Arjun Suravaram
|16.26
|9.51
|6.00
|152.50
|Superhit
|13
|Raju Gari Gadhi three
|12.14
|7.00
|6.00
|116.66
|Hit
* Prathi Roju Pandage recovered 100 p.c of its distributor’s investments in six days. It’s positive to change into a brilliant hit within the coming days.
