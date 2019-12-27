From giant cacti to tiny beauties, drought-loving succulents steal the show, says Monty Don

As we come to the tip of this decade the rain is thrashing on my window and the fields within the distance are puddled with water – as they’ve been for the previous few months.

It’s moist, moist, moist. Nevertheless, I get nice pleasure from one group of vegetation which have tailored to rising in among the driest circumstances on this planet – and shortly rot and die if they’ve to take a seat in moist floor.

These are succulents, which technically embrace all cacti, lots of the euphorbia household and hundreds of different strange vegetation that each one share the identical advanced attribute of storing water within the cells of their leaves, stems or roots, to allow them to draw upon this reservoir slightly than simply extracting water from the soil.

Some big cacti, just like the saguaro that I noticed this autumn within the Sonoran desert within the US, can retailer greater than four,000 litres of water at a time, which they then reside off for months in temperatures that rise above 50ºC.

Monty Don (pictured with an aeonium, haworthia and echeveria) shared recommendation for thriving succulents in UK gardens

However these desert vegetation have advanced to very exact limitations – they want as large a distinction as doable between evening and day, and if the night-time temperature rises above 32ºC they begin suffocating.

Different succulents, equivalent to sedums, will probably be fairly blissful in regular, well-drained backyard soil in regular British climate – though my moist clay makes them flop horribly.

Presently of 12 months I just like the miniature succulents, which I develop within the greenhouse.

Some are tiny, equivalent to lithops, which – as their widespread title, residing stones, suggests – appear hardly to be vegetation in any respect till they out of the blue produce massive, single flowers.

I’ve a couple of of the slightly elegant haworthias, which look a bit like miniature aloes however are embellished with bands of white. There are in reality greater than 70 species.

When you’ve got not grown succulents earlier than, echeverias are an excellent place to start out as they’re pretty forgiving.

They type rosettes from which a tall, curving spike of yellow, orange and scarlet flowers will emerge.

ASK MONTY Q: I’ve a sedum inexperienced roof on my shed, however there’s a variety of moss. How can I remove it? MJ Smith, Dorset A: These two vegetation are incompatible. Moss grows on roofs which might be moist and shaded, and can die if it dries out, however sedums are succulents so retailer water and develop finest out of shade. Transfer the sedums and go away the moss, or elevate the moss off and accomplish that once more when it returns. Q: We’ve an allotment space of 23 metres by 23 metres that will get very moist after heavy rain. It’s no good for greens – what timber can we plant there? Kevin Cassidy, Derbyshire A: Alders, willows and poplars will develop effectively. With fruit timber, quince is probably going the very best wager however even they don’t prefer to be waterlogged for lengthy. It could even be nice for rhubarb, in case you clear and domesticate the soil. Q: I’m rising candy peppers in my conservatory. Why do the flowers come to nothing or fall off? Mr L Kerr, Kent A: Flower and fruit manufacturing take quite a lot of the plant’s assets so shedding generally is a response to emphasize, from over or under-watering and feeding. After the primary flower, all feed must be excessive in potash and low in nitrogen – strive liquid seaweed. Water as soon as a day in summer time and as soon as per week in winter. Write to monty Don at Weekend, Day by day mail, 2 Derry avenue, London W8 5tt or electronic mail [email protected] Please embrace your full title and tackle. We remorse monty can’t reply to letters personally.

Crassulas are available in many varieties – I’ve Crassula nealeana, which has blueish leaves on stems that splay out from the bottom, and C. plegmatoides, which appears to be like as if it has gathered in blobs slightly than grown, though these are in reality dense stacks of leaves.

Crassula ovata will make a miniature tree with a thick stem bearing little fleshy leaves and a show of tiny white and pink flowers.

Don’t fear if it loses all its leaves – this can be a signal it’s dry and must preserve moisture; as soon as watered it can flourish once more.

Nevertheless, overwatering is by far the most important reason for ill-health for any succulent, so it is best to use a really gritty compost combine, including at the very least the identical quantity of grit to a peat-free potting compost.

They need to even be allowed to dry out earlier than watering. It will range from plant to plant, but when doubtful it’s all the time higher to water too little than an excessive amount of.

I encountered succulents in South Africa final 12 months that have been solely ever watered twice a 12 months.

Many succulents will take from cuttings however they want particular therapy. Lower a stem from a plant equivalent to an aeonium, or a leaf with a rosette from an echeveria, and go away it to dry out for a couple of days so the lower finish scars over.

It will forestall deadly water loss. Then bury it Three-5cm deep in a pot of pure grit or perlite and put it someplace sunny and heat – a greenhouse or windowsill – and go away it to type new roots.

Don’t water till you see new indicators of development after which pot into a really gritty, peat-free compost combine.

MONTY’S PLANT OF THE WEEK: POINSETTIAS

Monty selected poinsettias (pictured) as this week’s plant, he advises giving them loads of water however be sure that the compost has dried out earlier than giving a soak

I write about poinsettias nearly each Christmas however nonetheless get a number of letters asking how finest to maintain them.

They don’t like large fluctuations from their splendid vary of 16-22°C, so don’t place close to a chilly window or in a really vibrant spot.

They like loads of water, however let the compost dry out earlier than giving a soak – water the pot with a saucer below it and go away for half an hour earlier than eradicating the saucer.

To maintain it for subsequent Christmas, in the reduction of arduous in spring and put in a vibrant, cool place for a couple of months, guaranteeing it’s bone dry.

THIS WEEK’S JOB: PLANT SPRING BULBS

It may appear late, however if in case you have tulip, daffodil or hyacinth bulbs left over, plant them now.

Ideally plant in a container with a number of drainage and put in a sheltered place.

When new development seems, put below cowl and also you’ll get a wonderfully good late spring show.