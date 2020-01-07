From leggings to ugly trainers – The ten best and worst fashion trends of the last DECADE revealed

By Deepika Rajani For Mailonline

7 January 2020

The final decade has seen many highs and lots of lows – and the identical is true for vogue.

From bumbags making a comeback to chunky trainers taking the nation by storm, numerous kinds have been introduced again and have developed to decorate the nation.

As we settle into 2020 and a brand new decade, retailer JD Williams polled 1,000 Brits to evaluation vogue’s largest hits and misses of the 2010s.

Better of the bunch! Leggings had been boasted the very best vogue development of the final 10 years in a survey of British customers. Pictured, Kate Upton in exercise leggings in New York final month

Divisive: Ripped denims, as seen on Nicole Scherzinger in London in November final yr, had been the second hottest development, though additionally they appeared on the checklist of the least widespread kinds. Proper, Sam Faiers in a slip costume, the fourth hottest model, in November 2019

Equipment hit: The 90s revival introduced with it a return of the choker, which was voted the 10th hottest development of the 2010s. Pictured, Normani in a choker in Los Angeles final month

The nice: The 10 largest vogue hits of the final 10 years 1. Leggings 2. Ripped denims three. Boyfriend denims four. Slip costume 5. Onesie 6. Chilly shoulder tops 7. Crop tops eight. Boyfriend blazers 9. Assertion necklaces 10. Chokers

… And the unhealthy: The 10 worst vogue traits of the final 10 years 1. Underwear as outerwear 2. Perspex footwear three. Ripped denims four. Onesies 5. Socks and excessive heels 6. Ugly trainers 7. Boilersuits eight. Biking shorts 9. Wedge trainers 10. Pyjama model

Leggings had been voted as the very best development of the final ten years, with greater than 25 per cent of Brits choosing them as the largest vogue hits.

Boyfriend denims and blazers, crop tops, chilly shoulder tops and slip clothes all made the highest 10 checklist, whereas chokers and assertion necklaces show customers are additionally listening to equipment.

Maybe surprisingly, ripped denims had been voted the second finest development of the last decade – but in addition appeared at quantity three on the checklist of worst traits.

Equally onesies made the ‘finest’ checklist at quantity 5 however the ‘worst’ checklist at quantity 4 – proving that it stays a decidedly divisive look.

A development too far! Socks with excessive heels had been voted the fifth worst development of the final 10 years, in line with the survey. Pictured, as seen on a Max Mara Mannequin at Milan Style Week 2019

Turning our again on these traits: ‘Ugly trainers’, like those seen on Anne Marie at a Might 2019 live performance (left), had been voted the sixth worst development of the last decade. In the meantime boilersuits, as seen proper on Alicia Keys in November final yr, had been voted the seventh worst development

Depart it for the bed room! Pyjamas got here out of the home and onto the excessive road within the 2010s however customers voted the look (as seen on Kris Jenner in Might 2019) the 10th worst of the last decade

Much less controversially ‘underwear as outerwear’ topped the checklist of the worst traits, as Brits moved away from the ‘apparent’ sexiness that outlined the 2000s.

Regardless of the development being favoured by the Kardashian/Jenner clan, perspex footwear got here an in depth second with 1 / 4 of Brits voting it as their largest vogue fail.

In the meantime ‘ugly’ trainers is perhaps all the craze with as we speak’s younger celebrities however they’ve didn’t impress British customers who voted them the sixth worst development of the last decade.

Dividing opinion: The onesie appeared at quantity 5 on the checklist of the very best traits… and quantity 4 on the worst. Pictured, Camilla Cabello at an awards present in December 2018

JD Williams spokesperson Suzi Burns stated: ‘It has been an attention-grabbing decade for vogue, the increase of social media during the last 10 years has undoubtedly performed an element in serving to sure kinds take off so extensively.

‘It was initially a shock to see that leggings took the highest spot for finest development of the final 10 years, I assume as a nation we choose consolation over glamour.

‘Nonetheless, they’re due a revival for 2020 – so it is perhaps time to dig them again out of the wardrobe. Pair them with a sensible jacket to maintain the look fashionable.’