From Rajinikanth’s Petta to Ajith’s Viswasam, here are the highest-grossing Tamil movies in Chennai in 2019

Rajinikanth has continued to be the largest star on the subject of the film collections on the Chennai field workplace. His Pongal launch Petta has occupied the highest place within the checklist of highest-grossing films within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu in 2019. Try the checklist under:

Rating: 1

Film Title: Petta

Launch Date: 10 January

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Rajinikanth’s Petta was the primary large launch of 2019. It gave a flying begin to the enterprise by grossing Rs 15.23 crore in Chennai. However it’s much less in comparison with his earlier films like Kabali (Rs 24 crore) and a pair of.zero (Rs 23 crore). Most likely, the conflict with Ajith’s Viswasam impacted it enterprise.

Rating: 2

Film Title: Bigil

Launch Date: 25 October

Director: Atlee Kumar

Vijay’s Bigil hit the screens for Diwali. As anticipated, it acquired a big begin and lack of competitors ensured the film to do properly on the Chennai field workplace. The film has made a group of Rs 14.20 crore within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu. This movie too did not beat Thalapathy’s earlier report of Rs 15.50 crore set by Sarkar.

Rating: three

Film Title: Viswasam

Launch Date: 10 January

Director: Siruthai Siva

The makers of Viswasam took an opportunity by releasing the film alongside Rajinikanth’s Petta, but it didn’t affect the gathering of the Ajith-starrer. In consequence, the Siruthai Siva might earn Rs 12.54 crore. It has turned out to be the largest hit of Thala within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu.

Rating: four

Film Title: Nerkonda Paarvai

Launch Date: eight August

Director: H Vinoth

Ajith has another film within the prime 5 highest-grossing Tamil movies in 2019 in Chennai within the type of Nerkonda Paarvai. The film did exceptionally properly regardless of releasing on a non-holiday weekend. The urban-centric nature of the content material didn’t stop the Tamil remake of Hindi hit film Pink from posting large quantity on the field workplace.

A collage of the highest 5 grossing films on the Chennai field workplace in 2019.PR Handout

Rating: 5

Film Title: Avengers: Endgame

Launch Date: 26 April in India

Director: Russo brothers

Hollywood’s market has been rising quickly in Tamil Nadu and particularly in Chennai. It grow to be evident after Avengers: Endgame made a record-breaking assortment on this centre. Not simply youths, the big a part of its viewers belonged to household viewers. In consequence, it minted Rs 9.90 crore in Chennai.

Notice: The figures are approximate and adequately indicative of the field workplace efficiency of the movies, compiled from numerous sources.