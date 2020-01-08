From Rana Daggubati to Rashmika Mandanna, here is how celebs wished Yash on his 34th birthday

Why is Chidambaram again in ED’s interrogation room?













Yash is celebrating his 34th birthday on Wednesday, eight January, in a grand method by reducing a cake weighing 5000 kilograms. The actor is being wished by hundreds of followers throughout Karnataka and lakhs of followers have despatched their needs to the actor from social media websites.

KGF 2 poster that includes Rocking Star YashTwitter

Celebrities too have joined the followers to want Yash on his special occasion. Notably, individuals from different language have additionally despatched their greetings to the KGF star on his 34th birthday. Rashmika Mandanna, Rana Daggubati and plenty of different stars have wished Rocky Bhai.

Right here, we’re bringing you the tweets posted by notable personalities:

Rana Daggubati: Glad Glad @TheNameIsYash!! Could this 12 months be finest but!!

Puneeth Rajkumar: Glad Birthday @TheNameIsYash

Manvita Kamath: In my dictionary success has a brand new synonym, “Yash”assu look upto to you,sir. @TheNameIsYash wishing you a lot extra. HBD

Chirranjeevi Sarja: Glad Bday my good friend @TheNameIsYash god bless u and all ur desires come true.. #ಜೈಆಂಜನೇಯ

Rashmika Mandanna: Glad birthday @TheNameIsYash sirr ,, We’re eagerly ready for kgf2 …wishing you the most effective!!#HappyBirthdayYash

Prashanth Neel: Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a really Glad Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand

Chethan Kumar: Want u Glad Birthday Sir @TheNameIsYash

Dhananjaya: Glad birthday rocking star @TheNameIsYash

Pavana Wadeyar: Glad birthday massive brother @TheNameIsYash i want you get increasingly success and a beautiful 12 months forward. We’re so so so pleased with you. Lotsss of kisses to you

shruthi ramakrishna: Glad birthday @TheNameIsYash ve an ideal 12 months forward