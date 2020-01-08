From Rana Daggubati to Rashmika Mandanna, here is how celebs wished Yash on his 34th birthday

Yash is being needs by celebrities from throughout the movie industries. The KGF star is popping 34 as we speak.
Yash is celebrating his 34th birthday on Wednesday, eight January, in a grand method by reducing a cake weighing 5000 kilograms. The actor is being wished by hundreds of followers throughout Karnataka and lakhs of followers have despatched their needs to the actor from social media websites.
Celebrities too have joined the followers to want Yash on his special occasion. Notably, individuals from different language have additionally despatched their greetings to the KGF star on his 34th birthday. Rashmika Mandanna, Rana Daggubati and plenty of different stars have wished Rocky Bhai.
Right here, we’re bringing you the tweets posted by notable personalities:
Rana Daggubati: Glad Glad @TheNameIsYash!! Could this 12 months be finest but!!
Puneeth Rajkumar: Glad Birthday @TheNameIsYash
Manvita Kamath: In my dictionary success has a brand new synonym, “Yash”assu look upto to you,sir. @TheNameIsYash wishing you a lot extra. HBD
Chirranjeevi Sarja: Glad Bday my good friend @TheNameIsYash god bless u and all ur desires come true.. #ಜೈಆಂಜನೇಯ
Rashmika Mandanna: Glad birthday @TheNameIsYash sirr ,, We’re eagerly ready for kgf2 …wishing you the most effective!!#HappyBirthdayYash
Prashanth Neel: Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a really Glad Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand
Chethan Kumar: Want u Glad Birthday Sir @TheNameIsYash
Dhananjaya: Glad birthday rocking star @TheNameIsYash
Pavana Wadeyar: Glad birthday massive brother @TheNameIsYash i want you get increasingly success and a beautiful 12 months forward. We’re so so so pleased with you. Lotsss of kisses to you
shruthi ramakrishna: Glad birthday @TheNameIsYash ve an ideal 12 months forward
