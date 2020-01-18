From Sandi Toksvig’s tour to Hugh Laurie in Avenue 5 & the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia, 7 Events

By Keeba Roy for The Mail on Sunday

18 January 2020

The Comedy Present: Sandi Toksvig

Giggles might be heard from Bexhill-on-Sea to Nottingham this week because the QI host takes her sublimely entertaining present, Nationwide Trevor, again on the street. Touring till February 5

The Movie: The Private Historical past Of David Copperfield

A starry remake of the basic Charles Dickens story with Dev Patel main the forged because the title character, assisted by Peter Capaldi as Mr Micawber and Jairaj Varsani (above, centre, with Capaldi on proper) as younger David. Out Friday

The Ballet: Russian State Ballet Of Siberia

The corps excursions the UK with a repertoire of classics together with Sleeping Magnificence and Swan Lake. Till March 15

The TV Present: Avenue 5

A brand new, out-of-this-world comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci concerning the captain of an area cruise liner (Hugh Laurie, above) who finds himself below stress when an accident leaves the ship and its passengers unexpectedly stranded close to Saturn. Wednesday on Sky One at 10pm

The Artwork Present: Renaissance Watercolours

The V&A’s summer time exhibition will survey the ever-popular artwork type by 200 hardly ever seen works by the likes of Anthony Van Dyck, Samuel Cooper (Portrait Of Margaret Lemon, above) and Albrecht Dürer. Could 16 to Sep 20

The Play: God Of Carnage

Elizabeth McGovern is on nice type as she reprises the position of Veronica in Yasmina Reza’s biting satire, which returns to the Theatre Royal Tub earlier than touring. Monday to Saturday; touring till February 15

The Gig: Lucie Jones