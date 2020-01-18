From Sandi Toksvig’s tour to Hugh Laurie in Avenue 5 & the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia, 7 Events

7 Occasions: From Sandi Toksvig’s tour to Hugh Laurie in Avenue 5 on TV and the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia, Occasion picks the highest issues to do that week
By Keeba Roy for The Mail on Sunday
The Comedy Present: Sandi Toksvig
Giggles might be heard from Bexhill-on-Sea to Nottingham this week because the QI host takes her sublimely entertaining present, Nationwide Trevor, again on the street. Touring till February 5
The Movie: The Private Historical past Of David Copperfield
A starry remake of the basic Charles Dickens story with Dev Patel main the forged because the title character, assisted by Peter Capaldi as Mr Micawber and Jairaj Varsani (above, centre, with Capaldi on proper) as younger David. Out Friday
The Ballet: Russian State Ballet Of Siberia
The corps excursions the UK with a repertoire of classics together with Sleeping Magnificence and Swan Lake. Till March 15
The TV Present: Avenue 5
A brand new, out-of-this-world comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci concerning the captain of an area cruise liner (Hugh Laurie, above) who finds himself below stress when an accident leaves the ship and its passengers unexpectedly stranded close to Saturn. Wednesday on Sky One at 10pm
The Artwork Present: Renaissance Watercolours
The V&A’s summer time exhibition will survey the ever-popular artwork type by 200 hardly ever seen works by the likes of Anthony Van Dyck, Samuel Cooper (Portrait Of Margaret Lemon, above) and Albrecht Dürer. Could 16 to Sep 20
The Play: God Of Carnage
Elizabeth McGovern is on nice type as she reprises the position of Veronica in Yasmina Reza’s biting satire, which returns to the Theatre Royal Tub earlier than touring. Monday to Saturday; touring till February 15
The Gig: Lucie Jones
The X Issue alumna, recent from her run on stage as Jenna in Waitress, performs a one-off live performance on the Adelphi Theatre accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. February 16
