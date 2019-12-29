News

From Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli to Ridhi Dogra-Raqesh Bapat: Here are the TV couple breakups of 2019

December 29, 2019
2 Min Read

The 12 months 2019 noticed fairly a couple of TV celeb ‘ breakups. From relationships as previous as eight years to lower than a 12 months, many celebs received separated.

High-5 Highest grossing Tollywood films of 2019







From marriage, affairs to break-ups, TV celebs’ private lives typically come within the public glare. This 12 months, followers had been left shocked when information of break up and divorce of some TV celeb surfaced on-line.

TV breakups of 2019

TV breakups of 2019Instagram; Twitter

Listed here are a number of the widespread TV celebs who ended their relationship this 12 months:

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

Abhinav Kohli's mother opens up about molestation case

Shweta Tiwari with Abhinav Kohli, daughter Palak Tiwari and son ReyaanshInstagram

Shweta Tiwari, who married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, made headlines this 12 months when she filed a criticism towards Abhinav accusing him of creating obscene feedback about her daughter. Since then, Shweta and Abhinav live individually. This was the favored actress’ second marriage.

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat divorce

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapatinstagram

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat broke thousands and thousands of hearts after they introduced their separation after eight lengthy years, by means of an Instagram submit early in 2019. Within the submit, the ex-couple talked about that they may stays mates ceaselessly.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal

Shweta Basu Prasad with Rohit Mittal

Shweta Basu Prasad with Rohit MittalInstagram/rohitmittal2607

Shweta Basu Prasad, who made her tv debut as a toddler actor and went on to characteristic in a number of Telugu and Tamil movies separated from her husband Rohit Mittal just some days earlier than her first marriage ceremony anniversary. She introduced her separation by means of a protracted submit on Instagram. They’d tied the knot in December 2018.

Manish Nagdev and Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode, who gained fame along with her stint in Bigg Boss 12, shocked followers when she broke up along with her long-time beau and fiancé Manish Naggdev. The couple referred to as off their engagement. Manish, by means of a protracted Instagram submit, defined every thing about his relationship.

Steered Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment