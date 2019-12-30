From Tanisha Mukerji to Drashti Dhami: 7 actresses Sidharth Shukla has been linked with

Sidharth Shukla with Tanishaa and Drashti Dhami

Sidharth Shukla has been making waves for his love-and-hate relationship with Shehnaz Gill contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home. Proper after coming into the Bigg Boss home, information of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s romantic alliance had began making waves.

There have been even stories of Arti Shukla being near Sidharth. Exterior the home too, Sidharth appears to have a large fan following amongst his main women. Let’s check out actresses Sidharth has been linked with.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai: Rashami Desai and her now Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla had been rumoured to be relationship through the present – Dil Se Dil Tak. Although the duo by no means admitted to it, their camaraderie through the first few days contained in the Bigg Boss home revealed all of it. Rashami has clarified that they was once good mates but additionally used to have fights over their robust opinions.

Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh

Arti Singh: At the start of the Bigg Boss 13 season, information anchor Shefali Bagga had raised questions on Arti Singh’s failed marriage and affair rumours with Sidharth Shukla. It was reported that Arti and Sidharth had been extra than simply good mates at one level of time however issues went kaput earlier than anybody may find out about it. Arti’s protecting angle in the direction of Sidharth speaks volumes concerning the bond she has with him now.

Shehnaz Gill, Salman Khan

Shehnaz Gill: The nation desires Sidharth Shukla to tie the knot with Punjab’s Katrina Kaif – Shehnaz Gill. From time to time #sidnaaz begins trending, celebrating the candy and cute moments shared between the 2 inside the home. The 2 not solely seem like protecting in the direction of one another but additionally get jealous if any one in every of them will get near another person inside the home.

Sidharth Shukla, Akanksha Puri, Paras ChhabraInstagram

Akanksha Puri: For these of you who got here in late, Paras Chhabra has been in a gradual relationship with Calendar Women’ actress Akanksha Puri. Nevertheless, a Spotboye story had revealed that Akanksha Puri had dated Sidharth up to now.

Sidharth Shukla with Tanishaa and Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami: It was on the dance actuality present Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa the place Drashti and Sidharth Shukla had been members and cupid appeared to have struck. The 2 apparently continued their newfound friendship even after the present concluded, reported India At this time.

Tanishaa Mukerji: It was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 that Sidharth Shukla and Tanishaa Mukerji’s title had began showing collectively. Tanishaa’s biased stand in the direction of Sidharth within the present and Sidharth’s protectiveness in the direction of her had not gone unnoticed.

Jasmin Bhasin: Jasmin Bhasin had not too long ago appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and had mentioned that she used to share the identical type of equation with Sidharth and Shehnaz does now. She additionally mentioned that she is a bit jealous of Shehnaz and Sidharth’s bond.