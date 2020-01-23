From the cobbles to the catwalk: How Coronation Street became fashion’s most unlikely muse

From the cobbles to the catwalk: As style large Dior reveals its Deirdre Barlow-style specs, how Coronation Avenue grew to become style’s very unlikely muse
- Coronation Avenue is understood for surprising story traces reasonably than style sense
- However high-end manufacturers appear to be replicating a few of the cleaning soap’s signature appears
- These embrace Sarah Platt’s jumper for £1,340 and Roy Cropper’s coat for £1,000
By Every day Mail Reporter
Revealed: | Up to date:
It is identified for its surprising storylines and tendency to kill off its residents.
However one factor Coronation Avenue shouldn’t be identified for is excessive style.
But when Dior launched its newest advert for its glasses vary, that includes a pair of outsized sq. frames, the look was all too acquainted — the spectacles worn by Corrie’s Deirdre Barlow for 42 years.
A one-off?
Do not be so certain…
It is Dior-dre Barlow: Deirdre’s spectacles impressed French style home Dior to create a £258 pair of glasses
Hilda Ogden wouldn’t wish to get any muck on Gucci’s £2,050 model of her housecoat
Going for a tune: In her glamorous nightclub singing days, Rita Fairclough would have beloved this Tory Burch costume, a snip at £750
You should be jerkin: What number of pints of Newton & Ridley might Stan purchase with the £1,000 it will value for this Raf Simons clobber
Hayley Cropper’s transgender storyline was forward of its time, likewise her style sense, as this £591 John Elliott cardie reveals
The longer term’s vivid, the long run’s orange: Properly, it’s if the placing £710 Ceren Ocak patent leather-based jacket like Alma’s catches on
Chilly shoulder: Roy Cropper would by no means put on the newest £1,000 Edgii parka like this
Platt’s life: Who’d pay Gucci Cruise £1,340 to appear like Sarah-Louise?
Prime spot: Wager Lynch’s leopard prints are all the time successful, even at £1,320 from Versace
Hair’s extra copycats: The Ena Sharples hairnet lives on — and on
On a curler: Coleen Rooney channels her internal Hilda
Image analysis: CLAIRE CISOTTI
