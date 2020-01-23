From the cobbles to the catwalk: How Coronation Street became fashion’s most unlikely muse

By Every day Mail Reporter

It is identified for its surprising storylines and tendency to kill off its residents.

However one factor Coronation Avenue shouldn’t be identified for is excessive style.

But when Dior launched its newest advert for its glasses vary, that includes a pair of outsized sq. frames, the look was all too acquainted — the spectacles worn by Corrie’s Deirdre Barlow for 42 years.

A one-off?

Do not be so certain…

It is Dior-dre Barlow: Deirdre’s spectacles impressed French style home Dior to create a £258 pair of glasses

Hilda Ogden wouldn’t wish to get any muck on Gucci’s £2,050 model of her housecoat

Going for a tune: In her glamorous nightclub singing days, Rita Fairclough would have beloved this Tory Burch costume, a snip at £750

You should be jerkin: What number of pints of Newton & Ridley might Stan purchase with the £1,000 it will value for this Raf Simons clobber

Hayley Cropper’s transgender storyline was forward of its time, likewise her style sense, as this £591 John Elliott cardie reveals

The longer term’s vivid, the long run’s orange: Properly, it’s if the placing £710 Ceren Ocak patent leather-based jacket like Alma’s catches on

Chilly shoulder: Roy Cropper would by no means put on the newest £1,000 Edgii parka like this

Platt’s life: Who’d pay Gucci Cruise £1,340 to appear like Sarah-Louise?

Prime spot: Wager Lynch’s leopard prints are all the time successful, even at £1,320 from Versace

Hair’s extra copycats: The Ena Sharples hairnet lives on — and on

On a curler: Coleen Rooney channels her internal Hilda

Image analysis: CLAIRE CISOTTI