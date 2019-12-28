From The Trial Of Christine Keeler on TV to a George IV exhibition and Spies In Disguise, 7 Events

By Keeba Roy for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 17:01 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:01 EST, 28 December 2019

The TV Present: The Trial Of Christine Keeler

A formidable forged led by Sophie Cookson as Keeler (above, centre) recreates the Profumo intercourse scandal of the Sixties. Tonight on BBC1 at 9pm

The Play: Cyrano De Bergerac

James McAvoy is on nomination-worthy kind because the hopeless romantic in Martin Crimp’s modern tackle the basic play. Till February 29, Playhouse Theatre, London

The Exhibition: George IV – Artwork & Spectacle

The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace examines the life and passions of our most flamboyant monarch. Till Might three

The Movie: Spies In Disguise

How are you going to save the world whenever you’ve been turned into a pigeon? That’s the issue dealing with spy Lance (voiced by Will Smith, above, along with his supersmart sidekick Walter) on this new animated journey. Out now

The Comedy Present: Rob Brydon

A night of laughter, anecdotes and music as Brydon embarks on his Songs And Tales tour, for which he’ll be joined by a dwell band. Feb 26 to Apr 30

The Artwork Present: Rembrandt’s Gentle

An exhilarating and illuminating retrospective commemorating 350 years because the dying of the Dutch artist (above in a self-portrait from 1642). Till February 2, Dulwich Image Gallery, London

The Gig: Queen Adam Lambert