From The Trial Of Christine Keeler on TV to a George IV exhibition and Spies In Disguise, 7 Events

By Keeba Roy for The Mail on Sunday
Revealed:
The TV Present: The Trial Of Christine Keeler
A formidable forged led by Sophie Cookson as Keeler (above, centre) recreates the Profumo intercourse scandal of the Sixties. Tonight on BBC1 at 9pm
The Play: Cyrano De Bergerac
James McAvoy is on nomination-worthy kind because the hopeless romantic in Martin Crimp’s modern tackle the basic play. Till February 29, Playhouse Theatre, London
The Exhibition: George IV – Artwork & Spectacle
The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace examines the life and passions of our most flamboyant monarch. Till Might three
The Movie: Spies In Disguise
How are you going to save the world whenever you’ve been turned into a pigeon? That’s the issue dealing with spy Lance (voiced by Will Smith, above, along with his supersmart sidekick Walter) on this new animated journey. Out now
The Comedy Present: Rob Brydon
A night of laughter, anecdotes and music as Brydon embarks on his Songs And Tales tour, for which he’ll be joined by a dwell band. Feb 26 to Apr 30
The Artwork Present: Rembrandt’s Gentle
An exhilarating and illuminating retrospective commemorating 350 years because the dying of the Dutch artist (above in a self-portrait from 1642). Till February 2, Dulwich Image Gallery, London
The Gig: Queen Adam Lambert
The legendary rockers got down to present they’re nonetheless the champions on a brand new UK tour. June 2 to 21
